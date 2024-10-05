Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is in full swing, with some of the best deals and discounts on home appliances and other consumer electronics. If you're looking to buy an air conditioner or replace your existing model, the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale can help you maximise your savings on a home appliance that can be quite expensive. Amazon has listed several air conditioners from brands like Carrier, LG, Samsung, Voltas, Panasonic, Daikin, Godrej, and Hitachi at discounted prices during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Lower Prices on Air Conditioners With Bank Discounts

Before we get to some of the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it's worth taking a look at the bank offers available during the ongoing sale event. According to Amazon's listings for these appliances, you can make purchases with an SBI credit card to avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

If you want to maximise your savings, you can also trade in an eligible air conditioner model for an additional exchange bonus worth up to Rs. 4,800, which can lower the final cost of your purchase. Here's a handpicked list of some of the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

