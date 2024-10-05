Technology News
English Edition

Best Deals on Air Conditioners During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Customers can use an SBI bank card to avail of additional discounts on air conditioners during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2024 14:16 IST
Best Deals on Air Conditioners During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Max Vakhtbovycn

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale brings discounts on air conditioners from several brands

Highlights
  • Customers can avail of discounts on air conditioners during Amazon's sale
  • Eligible bank card transactions can further lower purchase prices
  • Amazon is offering deals on air conditioners from several brands
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale is in full swing, with some of the best deals and discounts on home appliances and other consumer electronics. If you're looking to buy an air conditioner or replace your existing model, the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale can help you maximise your savings on a home appliance that can be quite expensive. Amazon has listed several air conditioners from brands like Carrier, LG, Samsung, Voltas, Panasonic, Daikin, Godrej, and Hitachi at discounted prices during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Lower Prices on Air Conditioners With Bank Discounts

Before we get to some of the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it's worth taking a look at the bank offers available during the ongoing sale event. According to Amazon's listings for these appliances, you can make purchases with an SBI credit card to avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,250. 

If you want to maximise your savings, you can also trade in an eligible air conditioner model for an additional exchange bonus worth up to Rs. 4,800, which can lower the final cost of your purchase. Here's a handpicked list of some of the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 Carrier 1 Ton, 3 Star Split AC Rs. 56,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
2 Panasonic 1.5 Ton, 4 Star Split AC Rs. 59,400 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
3 Daikin 0.8 Ton, 3 Star Split AC Rs. 37,400 Rs. 25,490 Buy Now
4 LG 1 Ton, 4 Star Split AC Rs. 71,990 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
5 Godrej 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Split AC Rs. 47,900 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
6 Voltas 1.4 Ton, 5 Star Split AC Rs. 73,490 Rs. 39,490 Buy Now
7 Samsung 1.5 Ton, 5 Star Split AC Rs. 74,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
8 Daikin 1.5 Ton, 5 Star Ton Split AC Rs. 67,200 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
9 Hitachi 1.5 Ton, 3 Star Split AC Rs. 63,100 Rs. 37,490 Buy Now
10 Haier Dark Edition 1.6 Ton, 5 Star Split AC Rs. 80,000 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Air Conditioners, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Best Deals on Air Conditioners During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Production Cost Revealed: These Are the Priciest Parts
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Get Cheaper in India With Festive Offers
  3. HyperOS 2.0 Reportedly Spotted on These Xiaomi Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tests Verified Check Marks in Search Results to Help Users Identify Verified Sources
  2. Meta Unveils Movie Gen AI Model Capable of Generating Video With Sound to Rival OpenAI
  3. Google Meet Update Brings New Call Interface With Contact Suggestions to All Users
  4. Oppo Find X8 Pro Display Teased Alongside Find X8 Series Specifications
  5. HyperOS 2.0 Internal Builds Spotted on Multiple Devices Including Xiaomi 15 Series: Report
  6. Google Lens Updated With Voice Search Feature, Ability Find Similar Products While Shopping
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max Bill of Materials is 7 Percent Higher Than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available at Discounted Prices With Festive Offers in India
  9. Gmail's Q&A Feature Is Now Rolling Out on iOS: Here's How to Use It
  10. IMF Asks El Salvador to Narrow Scope of Bitcoin Law, Limit Public Exposure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »