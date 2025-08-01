Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared his plans during the second-quarter earnings call with stakeholders.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 16:34 IST
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon CEO said Alexa+ has been rolled out to millions of users in the US

Highlights
  • Amazon introduced AI-powered Alexa+ in February
  • Alexa+ comes with agentic capabilities and can make reservations online
  • It is currently available in the US
Advertisement

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared plans to introduce advertisements when users chat with Alexa+. The Seattle-based tech giant unveiled the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered version of Alexa voice assistant in February, which comes with several new capabilities. Currently available in the US, the company claims that Alexa+ has been rolled out to and is being used by millions of users. Jassy now wants to place ads between these conversations, which will mark a first for the company.

Alexa+ Might Place Ads Mid-Conversation

The Amazon CEO's statements were made during the company's second-quarter earnings call with stakeholders on Thursday. Highlighting the company's achievements in the previous quarter ending in June, Jassy said that the current version of the Alexa experience brings more intelligence in the way it processes and handles tasks, based on transcriptions from Seeking Alpha. Its agentic capabilities were also mentioned.

Jassy also claimed that currently, millions of users in the US have access to Alexa+, and the rest of the country will get it in the next couple of months. Later this year, the company plans to begin the voice assistant's international rollout. He also claimed that Alexa+ was being used more expansively and more frequently compared to its predecessor.

Building on this, Jassy told the stakeholders, “I think over time, there will be opportunities as people are engaging more in multiturn conversations to have advertising play a role to help people find discovery and also as a lever to drive revenue.”

Over time, the Amazon CEO also sees a potential for a “subscription element” with the voice assistant. However, he adds that this will not happen in the near future. Notably, currently Alexa+ is available for free to Prime members, while non-Prime members are required to pay $9.99 (roughly Rs. 875) a month for the service.

Alexa+, as explained by Amazon at launch, can answer user queries, perform smart home appliance-based tasks, and have conversations with users. It can also find and play music from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music based on vague descriptions, track when tickets for an event go on sale, and perform agentic functions such as ordering groceries, booking appointments, and making reservations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Top Tablet Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Related Stories

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Very Open' to Acquire AI Companies, Increase Funds: Report
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  3. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  4. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  5. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Nine Cities
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series India Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Laptop and Mobile Discounts on Day 2
  10. Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+
  2. Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler 0 at Nintendo Direct, Launch Set for December
  3. Vivo V60 5G Bags NBTC Certification Ahead of August 12 India Launch
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features, Latest Security Patch
  5. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  6. ChatGPT’s Shared Conversations Were Reportedly Discoverable on Google Search, OpenAI Calls It Experiment
  7. BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced
  8. Samsung Exynos 2600 Confirmed to Be the First Chipset Built on 2nm GAA Process
  9. Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10
  10. Google Pixel Watch 4 Price, Launch Offers and Charging Speed Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »