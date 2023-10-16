Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Redmi, Realme Smartphones

Amazon has listed the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G with a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 in the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2023.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2023 17:11 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Redmi, Realme Smartphones

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started on October 8
  • The sale brings offers and discounts on popular smartphones
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is listed for just Rs. 24,998
Amazon kicked off the Great Indian Festival 2023 in India on October 8 for all users. The annual sale offers discounts on mobile phones and accessories from brands including iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 12, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, and other smartphones are available at discounted prices during the sale. Besides the regular sale discounts, the e-commerce website is also offering up to 10 percent instant discounts for purchases made through State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon discounts.

If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone and are on a budget, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is offering a wide range of smartphones to choose from. With a special coupon discount, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 24,998, down from the launch price of Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the entry-level smartphone Realme Narzo N53 starts at Rs. 7,999. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,000 from the regular starting price of Rs. 8,999.

Amazon has listed the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage variant of iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at Rs. 12,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 15,499. If you are making payments using an SBI card, you can enjoy an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on every purchase. Amazon is also providing attractive exchange prices to make the deals even sweeter.

Here are the best deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, iQoo, and Samsung smartphones in India during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. 

Product MRP Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 13,490 Rs. 11,990
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 15,499 Rs. 11,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 26,998 Rs. 23,748
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 19,499
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,749
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 23,999 Rs. 22,999
Redmi Note 12 (6GB + 64GB) Rs. 18,999 Rs. 11,498
Redmi A2 (2GB + 64GB) Rs. 5,999 Rs. 5,299
Realme Narzo N53 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Samsung, Redmi, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Redmi, Realme Smartphones
