Amazon kicked off the Great Indian Festival 2023 in India on October 8 for all users. The annual sale offers discounts on mobile phones and accessories from brands including iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, Redmi Note 12, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, and other smartphones are available at discounted prices during the sale. Besides the regular sale discounts, the e-commerce website is also offering up to 10 percent instant discounts for purchases made through State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail of additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupon discounts.

If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone and are on a budget, this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is offering a wide range of smartphones to choose from. With a special coupon discount, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 24,998, down from the launch price of Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the entry-level smartphone Realme Narzo N53 starts at Rs. 7,999. This marks a cut of Rs. 1,000 from the regular starting price of Rs. 8,999.

Amazon has listed the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage variant of iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at Rs. 12,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 15,499. If you are making payments using an SBI card, you can enjoy an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on every purchase. Amazon is also providing attractive exchange prices to make the deals even sweeter.

Here are the best deals on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, iQoo, and Samsung smartphones in India during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.