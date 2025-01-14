Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Lenovo, Microsoft, Apple and other brands are selling laptops with discounted prices on Amazon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 15:13 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 chip under the hood is listed for Rs. 3,69,900

Highlights
  • Here is list of best deals laptops during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  • The sale started on January 13
  • There are no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live in India with up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories. The annual sale started on January 13 at noon for all users after providing 12-hour early access for Prime customers. Mobile phones, tablets, home appliances, and fashion apparel are listed with discounted prices in the sale. If you are looking to buy a laptop from the premium price category, the ongoing sale has several options to choose from. Alongside sale discounts, there are additional coupons and bank-based offers on select products.

Laptops from brands such as HP, Microsoft and Apple are available with price cuts, bank offers and coupon discounts in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 chip under the hood is listed for Rs. 3,69,900, down from the original price of Rs. 3,99,900. Similarly, the Asus Zenbook 14 is selling for Rs. 87,990, instead of Rs. 1,22,990.

Payments made through SBI credit card and EMI transactions are eligible to get up to 10 percent additional discounts. Further, there are no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy up to five percent cashback. 

Best Deals on Premium Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Microsoft New Surface Pro Rs. 1,16,999 Rs. 1,03,490 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition (Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 258V) Rs. 2,09,890 Rs. 1,42,990 Buy Now
Dell XPS 9730  Rs. 3,88,462 Rs. 2,73,590 Buy Now
Asus Zenbook 14 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs. 1,22,990 Rs. 87,990 Buy Now
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, M3 Chip) Rs. 3,99,900 Rs. 3,69,900 Buy Now
HP Omen (14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX) Rs. 1,57,945 Rs. 1,29,990 Buy Now
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Rs. 2,15,999 Rs. 1,76,990 Buy Now
Asus ROG Strix G16 (13th Gen Core i7-13650HX) Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 1,34,990 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA-PZ751WS) Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA-PZ751WS) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Arc
Weight 1.28 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Sale Offer 2025, Discount Sale 2025, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market
Data Breach Exposed Precise Location Information of Millions Using Popular Smartphone Apps

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  3. Huawei Unveils Band 9 in India With AMOLED Screen and Swimming Mode
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Flexible, Radiation-Resistant Organic Solar Cells Ideal for Space Exploration, New Study Finds
  2. Covalent Organic Frameworks Show Promise for Enhanced Energy Transport Efficiency
  3. Google Is Reportedly Testing a Redesigned Interface for Circle to Search
  4. EU Considers Expanding Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Digital Chief Says
  5. Data Breach Exposed Precise Location Information of Millions Using Popular Smartphone Apps
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
  7. China Said to Discuss Sale of TikTok US to Elon Musk as One Possible Option
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  9. Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market
  10. US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »