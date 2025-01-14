Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live in India with up to 75 percent off on electronics and accessories. The annual sale started on January 13 at noon for all users after providing 12-hour early access for Prime customers. Mobile phones, tablets, home appliances, and fashion apparel are listed with discounted prices in the sale. If you are looking to buy a laptop from the premium price category, the ongoing sale has several options to choose from. Alongside sale discounts, there are additional coupons and bank-based offers on select products.

Laptops from brands such as HP, Microsoft and Apple are available with price cuts, bank offers and coupon discounts in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 chip under the hood is listed for Rs. 3,69,900, down from the original price of Rs. 3,99,900. Similarly, the Asus Zenbook 14 is selling for Rs. 87,990, instead of Rs. 1,22,990.

Payments made through SBI credit card and EMI transactions are eligible to get up to 10 percent additional discounts. Further, there are no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy up to five percent cashback.

Best Deals on Premium Laptops During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.