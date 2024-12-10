Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: Report

Customers will be able to order daily essential items within 15 minutes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 19:35 IST
Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: Report

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is said to be piloting its quick commerce service only in India

Highlights
  • Amazon is piloting quick commerce in India with 15-minute delivery
  • Bengaluru is the first city to experience the pilot rollout
  • Flipkart already offers similar "Flipkart Minutes" service
Advertisement

Amazon India is reportedly piloting a quick commerce service in select cities in India. Following this move, the Indian arm of the US-based retail giant is said to offer quick deliveries of groceries and other daily essential items in 15 minutes or less. Notably, in November, Amazon India was reported to launch its quick commerce service called Tez in the country by late December or early next year.

Amazon's Quick Commerce Service

India's quick commerce market is currently dominated by players such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. It also has two other Indian companies, combined which bring in annual sales of reportedly approximately $6 billion (roughly Rs. 50,910 Crore). According to a TechCrunch report, Amazon will become the sixth major participant in this sector.

The pilot is initially rolling out in Bengaluru, as per the report. Customers are said to be able to order groceries and other daily essential items with a promised delivery within 15 minutes.

In a statement, Samir Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India reportedly said, “[...] while we focus on implementing our strategy to offer the largest selection at fastest speeds and greatest value to customers in every single pin-code across the country, we are excited to start a pilot to give our customers a choice to get their everyday essentials in 15 min or less.”

Notably, the report highlights that India is the only market where Amazon is piloting a quick commerce service. Walmart-owned Flipkart, which is its main rival in the e-commerce space, already offers a similar service called Flipkart Minutes that launched in August this year. It offers quick delivery of groceries, electronics, and other items.

However, the new service is not expected to replace Amazon Fresh — another service by the e-commerce platform for delivering fresh food, drinks, personal care, home care, and other daily essential items, according to Inc42. The report suggests it is likely to be a derivative of it instead.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Fresh, quick commerce
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon AGI SF Lab Focused on Developing New Capabilities of AI Agents Established
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again

Related Stories

Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  4. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  6. OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad Rolls Out in India With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  8. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  9. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  10. Realme Note 60x With IP54 Rating, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More
  2. WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote
  3. Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration
  4. iPhone SE 4 Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Get a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. Amazon Enters Quick Commerce Market in India With 15-Minute Delivery Pilot: Report
  6. Google Patents Smart Glasses Assistant That Adapts Suggestions Based on User Gaze, Voice Input
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Support Qi2 Charging; Launch Date Tipped Again
  8. Borderlands 4, Mafia: The OId Country Will Get First-Look Trailers at The Game Awards 2024, 2K Confirms
  9. Notre Dame Restoration Provides Insights for Scientists: Report
  10. Amazon AGI SF Lab Focused on Developing New Capabilities of AI Agents Established
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »