Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Britain's Digital Tax on Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook, Amazon Could Become Permanent, Say Experts

Britain's Digital Tax on Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook, Amazon Could Become Permanent, Say Experts

The levy was introduced after concerns were raised about low levels of tax paid by some major tech companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 April 2023 13:14 IST
Britain's Digital Tax on Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook, Amazon Could Become Permanent, Say Experts

The British parliament's Public Accounts Committee said that the tax operated "relatively crudely"

Highlights
  • The tax raised 30 percent more than expected in its first year
  • 90 percent of the tax comes from five business groups
  • The tax could effectively become permanent

A levy imposed by Britain on the revenues of big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon in 2020 as a stopgap measure pending an international tax agreement risks becoming permanent, a group of tax experts said on Wednesday.

The levy was introduced after concerns were raised about low levels of tax paid by some major tech companies and raised GBP 358 million (roughly Rs. 3,677 crore) in its first year.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT), representing tax professionals, said there was little sign of a breakthrough in international talks brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, despite a headline deal in 2021.

Without an agreement on how to allocate taxation rights that all major trading partners could sign up to, there was a real risk that the tax could effectively become permanent, the CIOT said.

"A revenue tax such as this is a blunt instrument that cannot accurately represent the tax on the profits generated in the UK," the CIOT's director of public policy, John Cullinane, said. "It will inevitably over-tax some companies and under-tax others."

The British parliament's Public Accounts Committee said in a separate report published on Wednesday that the tax operated "relatively crudely" but raised 30 percent more than expected in its first year, with 90 percent coming from five business groups.

The tax is forecast to raise around GBP 3 billion (roughly Rs. 30,815 crore) by 2024-25, it noted.

The tax, set at a rate of 2 percent of applicable turnover, rather than profit, was levied on companies which operate social media platforms, search engines or online marketplaces with revenues of more than GBP 500 million (roughly Rs. 5,133 crore), of which more than GBP 25 million (roughly Rs. 256 crore) came from British users.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook, Amazon, Chartered Institute of Taxation
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options
Twitter Faces Lawsuit Accusing Company of Firing Workers Without Notice After Elon Musk's Takeover

Related Stories

Britain's Digital Tax on Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook, Amazon Could Become Permanent, Say Experts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Will Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 Debut in India at This Price
  7. Google Says Its Tensor-Powered AI Supercomputer Is Faster Than Nvidia
  8. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  9. iPhone 4-Year Roadmap Leaked, iPhone 19 Pro May Get This New Feature
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Suggests Similar Footprint as Previous Model: Details
  2. Blockchain Impact Lab Launched in Hyderabad-Based Indian School of Business: Details
  3. Britain's Digital Tax on Big Tech Companies Like Google, Facebook, Amazon Could Become Permanent, Say Experts
  4. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  5. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Goes Up Against Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099
  6. Samsung's Quarterly Profit Set to Drop 92 Percent as Chip Glut Worsens Amid Economic Slowdown
  7. iOS 17 Update: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Unlikely to Get Upcoming Update
  8. Facebook Messenger Now Supports Multiplayer Games During Video Calls: Details
  9. Twitter Faces Lawsuit Accusing Company of Firing Workers Without Notice After Elon Musk's Takeover
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get New Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.