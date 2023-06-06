India's internet economy is expected to register six-fold growth and touch $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,58,950 crore) by 2030, mainly driven by the e-commerce vertical, a joint report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company released on Tuesday said.

The report estimates that India's internet economy was in the range of $155-175 billion in 2022.

According to the report, the growth will be led by the B2C e-commerce segment, followed by B2B e-commerce, software-as-a-service providers, and online media led by over-the-top players.

"India's internet economy is expected to grow 6 x to $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 82,58,950 crore) by 2030," Google India, Country Manager & Vice President, Sanjay Gupta said while sharing details of the report.

He said most of the purchases in the future will take place digitally.

Gupta said while startups have led the path of digital innovation, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises after the pandemic have started to use digital technologies to become more competitive.

According to the report, B2C e-commerce is expected to grow 5-6 times to $350-380 billion by 2030, from around $60-65 billion in 2022.

The report estimates B2B e-commerce to grow 13-14 times to $105-120 billion, from around $8-9 billion in 2022.

The software-as-a-service segment is expected to grow 5-6 times to $65-75 billion by 2030, from $12-13 billion in 2022.

Temasek, Managing Director (Investments), Vishesh Shrivastav said India is now a new hope for the growth of global GDP.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.