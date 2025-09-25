Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Computer Monitors from Dell, HP, Acer, LG and More

SBI debit and credit cardholders can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 15:52 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Computer Monitors from Dell, HP, Acer, LG and More

Photo Credit: Acer

Amazon Sale 2025: Acer Nitro XV272U V3 monitor can be purchased for Rs. 15,298

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale started on September 22 for Prime users
  • It opened for all users in the country on September 23
  • Customers can take advantage of EMI options, exchange offers, and coupons
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India, offering exciting discounts across a wide range of products. Shoppers can save on personal electronics like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, as well as on large home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and smart TVs. Computer monitors are also part of the sale, appealing to gamers, students, and professionals alike. The event began with exclusive early access for Prime members on September 22 and opened to all users the following day.

Additionally, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant discount. Customers can also take advantage of EMI options, exchange offers, and coupons to further reduce costs, providing multiple ways to maximise savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Earlier, we highlighted discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. These deals were initially exclusive to Prime members for a 24-hour period on Monday, before becoming available to all shoppers the following day. Here are the top deals on monitors that you should grab before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, several monitors are available at heavily discounted prices. The Dell P2725H 27-inch Monitor, listed at Rs. 46,008, is now down to Rs. 17,399.

Similarly, the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S6 Monitor, with an MRP of Rs. 38,000, is currently available for Rs. 16,898. Meanwhile, the Acer XV272U V3 27-inch Monitor, which has an MRP of Rs. 25,999, can now be purchased for Rs. 15,298.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Computer Monitor Deals During the Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Dell P2725H 27-inch Monitor Rs. 46,008 Rs. 17,399 Buy Now
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S6 Monitor Rs. 38,000 Rs. 16,898 Buy Now
Acer XV272U V3 27-inch Monitor Rs. 25,999 Rs. 15,298 Buy Now
BenQ GW2486TC 24-inch Monitor Rs. 19,990 Rs. 14,239 Buy Now
LG 32MR50C 32-inch Curved Monitor Rs. 24,000 Rs. 12,490 Buy Now
LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24-inch Monitor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 9,799 Buy Now
Lenovo L24i-4A 24-inch Monitor Rs. 11,190 Rs. 9,898 Buy Now
Acer EK240Y P6 23.8-inch Monitor Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Smartphones, Smart TVs, Accessories, and More

