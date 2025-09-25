Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India, offering exciting discounts across a wide range of products. Shoppers can save on personal electronics like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, as well as on large home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, and smart TVs. Computer monitors are also part of the sale, appealing to gamers, students, and professionals alike. The event began with exclusive early access for Prime members on September 22 and opened to all users the following day.

Additionally, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy an extra 10 percent instant discount. Customers can also take advantage of EMI options, exchange offers, and coupons to further reduce costs, providing multiple ways to maximise savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Earlier, we highlighted discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and home appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs. These deals were initially exclusive to Prime members for a 24-hour period on Monday, before becoming available to all shoppers the following day. Here are the top deals on monitors that you should grab before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, several monitors are available at heavily discounted prices. The Dell P2725H 27-inch Monitor, listed at Rs. 46,008, is now down to Rs. 17,399.

Similarly, the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S6 Monitor, with an MRP of Rs. 38,000, is currently available for Rs. 16,898. Meanwhile, the Acer XV272U V3 27-inch Monitor, which has an MRP of Rs. 25,999, can now be purchased for Rs. 15,298.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Computer Monitor Deals During the Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.