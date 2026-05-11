Amazon Great Summer Sale is live and in full-swing, letting customers save the most while purchasing their next gadget. The e-commerce platform, during the ongoing sale event, is offering various electronics, including various categories and price ranges, including smartphones, smartwatches, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices, at relatively low prices. Moreover, laptops from different manufacturers, like Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, and HP, are available at discounted prices. However

If you are looking to buy a new laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can save up to Rs. 46,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale. On top of direct price cuts, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get an additional Rs. 250 cashback. The Acer Aspire Lite with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 43,990, while you can get your hands on the Asus Vivobook 15, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, at a relatively low price of Rs. 49,990.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on laptops priced under Rs. 50,000 from brands like Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Dell, that you can consider while placing the order. Keep in mind that the prices mentioned below do not include cashback offers, credit card discounts, or exchange bonuses. Hence, you can maximise your savings by availing the applicable benefits.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Around Rs. 50,000

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