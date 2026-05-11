Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Around Rs. 50,000 From Asus, Acer, Dell and More

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 17:12 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Around Rs. 50,000 From Asus, Acer, Dell and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering HP laptops at discounted prices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Acer Aspire Lite features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor
  • You can save up to Rs. 46,000 on your next laptop
  • You can also get get special offers if you are a Prime member
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale is live and in full-swing, letting customers save the most while purchasing their next gadget. The e-commerce platform, during the ongoing sale event, is offering various electronics, including various categories and price ranges, including smartphones, smartwatches, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices, at relatively low prices. Moreover, laptops from different manufacturers, like Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, and HP, are available at discounted prices. However

If you are looking to buy a new laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can save up to Rs. 46,000 during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale. On top of direct price cuts, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get an additional Rs. 250 cashback. The Acer Aspire Lite with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 43,990, while you can get your hands on the Asus Vivobook 15, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, at a relatively low price of Rs. 49,990.

VoltAmazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on laptops priced under Rs. 50,000 from brands like Asus, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Dell, that you can consider while placing the order. Keep in mind that the prices mentioned below do not include cashback offers, credit card discounts, or exchange bonuses. Hence, you can maximise your savings by availing the applicable benefits.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Around Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 89,999 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire One (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 59,999 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 57,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
HP 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i3) Rs. 50,903 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 (Intel Core 3 14th Gen) Rs. 53,074 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V14 (Intel Core i3 13th Gen) Rs. 72,000 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (12th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs. 65,999 Rs. 50,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 59,090 Rs. 50,800 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Aspire One A114-31-C4HH Laptop

Acer Aspire One A114-31-C4HH Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Touchscreen No
Processor Celeron Dual Core
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 32GB
SSD No
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics
Weight 2.30 kg
Dell Inspiron 15 3541 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3541 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor APU Dual Core E1
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 8.1
Hard disk 500GB
SSD No
Graphics AMD Radeon R2
Weight 2.40 kg
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Asus, Acer, Lenovo, HP, Dell
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals and Offers on Budget Soundbars During the Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Around Rs. 50,000 From Asus, Acer, Dell and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HP OmniPad 12 Debuts in India With Detachable Keyboard at This Price
  2. Claude Blackmailing Users Is Tied to Training Data Portraying AI as Evil
  3. HP Refreshes Its OmniBook Lineup With Intel, Snapdragon Chips: See Prices
  4. Here's When the HMD Vibe 2 5G Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z TriFold Get One UI 8.5 Update Globally
  2. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PC and Consoles, Will Launch This Summer
  3. Anthropic Reveals Text Portraying AI as Evil Triggered Claude’s Attempt at Blackmail
  4. HMD Vibe 2 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
  5. HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (2026), OmniBook X (2026) and OmniBook 5 (2026) Launched in India With Intel, Snapdragon Chips
  6. HP OmniPad 12 Launched in India With Snapdragon Chipset, Detachable Keyboard
  7. HP EliteBook X G2, EliteBook 8 G2 and ProBook 4 G2 AI PCs Launched in India
  8. Apple's iOS 27, macOS 27 Updates Will Reportedly Introduce Automatic Tab Grouping on Safari
  9. Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Leaks on Steam Days Ahead of Launch
  10. iQOO 15T Tipped to Launch With Custom Dimensity 9500 Chip; China Telecom Listing Reveals Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »