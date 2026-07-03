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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000

Shoppers can get instant discounts for purchases via SBI and Axis Bank cards during the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 12:28 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will be live from July 4 to July 6

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Highlights
  • Laptops from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus will be discounted in Amazon sale
  • Shoppers can avail Amazon Pay based offers
  • Additional savings can be ensured through exchange offers
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Amazon Prime Day 2026 will start in India on July 4 with wide-ranging discounts across categories like smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and home appliances. As always, electronics is one of the main categories confirmed to bring major price cuts across all products.  Laptops from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus, with the latest chipsets, strong performance, high-refresh-rate displays, premium design, dedicated graphics cards and long battery life, are teased to get discounts in the upcoming sale. On top of the direct discounts, shoppers can avail bank-based offers and exchange points. 

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will run from July 4 to July 6. During the upcoming sale, shoppers can use SBI and Axis Bank cards to get additional discounts on their purchases. Additional savings can be ensured through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. There are coupon-based discounts as well, so it's best to check your saved payment methods before you add items to your cart on Amazon. 

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Discussion
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The sale, which is exclusive for Prime members, is promised to offer up to 80 percent discounts on electronics and accessories. The HP 15 (i5 14th Gen), Asus Vivobook 15 and Acer Aspire Lite are confirmed to be available for discounted rates in the sale. Now, here's a look at the best deals on laptops under Rs. 60,000. 

Product Name New Price Launch Price Buying Link
HP 15 (i5 14th Gen), Intel Core 5 Rs. 59,990 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U Rs. 44,990 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5-12450H Rs. 59,990 Rs. 66,999 Buy Now
Dell 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Rs. 56,990 Rs. 73,161 Buy Now
Acer Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40 Rs. 47,990 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Rs. 46,380 Rs. 53,790 Buy Now

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2026, Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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