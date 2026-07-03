Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000

Amazon Prime Day 2026 will start in India on July 4 with wide-ranging discounts across categories like smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, and home appliances. As always, electronics is one of the main categories confirmed to bring major price cuts across all products. Laptops from top brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus, with the latest chipsets, strong performance, high-refresh-rate displays, premium design, dedicated graphics cards and long battery life, are teased to get discounts in the upcoming sale. On top of the direct discounts, shoppers can avail bank-based offers and exchange points.

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will run from July 4 to July 6. During the upcoming sale, shoppers can use SBI and Axis Bank cards to get additional discounts on their purchases. Additional savings can be ensured through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay-based deals. There are coupon-based discounts as well, so it's best to check your saved payment methods before you add items to your cart on Amazon.

The sale, which is exclusive for Prime members, is promised to offer up to 80 percent discounts on electronics and accessories. The HP 15 (i5 14th Gen), Asus Vivobook 15 and Acer Aspire Lite are confirmed to be available for discounted rates in the sale. Now, here's a look at the best deals on laptops under Rs. 60,000.

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