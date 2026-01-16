Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is here with discounts of up to 45 percent on various laptop models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 18:38 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is listed for Rs. 56,000

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live in India
  • Shoppers can avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options
  • There are Amazon Pay-based offers as well
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live for shoppers with offers and discounts for products across different categories. The sale offers up to 45 percent off on laptops. Latest models with touch screens, high refresh rate, capable processors, dedicated graphics cards and long battery life can be grabbed at reduced prices during the sale. The annual discount sale provides additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

Various laptop models with Intel and AMD processors that support on-device AI features, are currently listed with discounts in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Under the Rs. 80,000 price segment, you will find many choices across brands. For instance, the HP Omnibook 5 OLED with a Snapdragon X processor and 2K OLED display is available for a discounted price of Rs. 64,490, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,05,299.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and 15.6-inch screen is listed for Rs. 56,000, down from the actual price of Rs. 85,000.

Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Interested buyers can avail of Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Shoppers can also swap an old laptop and receive another instant discount on their purchase. Shoppers with ICICI Bank cards can receive up to five percent discount.

Here are some of the best laptop deals you can avail in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It's worth mentioning here that Flipkart is also running its Republic Day Sale 2026. So, buyers are recommended to compare prices before making a final decision. Meanwhile, you can also check out the best deals on smartwatches, premium smartphones and smartphones under Rs. 20,000 here. Also, we have curated the top deals on Amazon Echo and Fire devices and laptops under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
HP Omnibook 5 OLED Rs. 1,05,299 Rs. 64,490 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (13th Gen Core i7-13620H) Rs. 89,390 Rs. 64,490 Buy Now
HP Victus (13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H) Rs. 81,202 Rs. 69,490 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450HX) Rs. 87,390 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Rs. 83,990 Rs. 64,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Rs. 85,000 Rs. 56,000 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Buds Clip India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
After ChatGPT Translate, Google Releases Multiple Open-Source Translation Models

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 80,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  2. OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 12 - Jan 18): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, and More
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ 5G Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  6. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Teased to Come With a Photography Kit
  7. Top Deals on Phones Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon's Republic Day Sale
  8. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase
  4. After ChatGPT Translate, Google Releases Multiple Open-Source Translation Models
  5. Realme Buds Clip India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Might Have Spotted Hidden Supermassive Black Holes
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  8. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Vivo X200T Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. India Becomes World’s Second Largest 5G Base with 400M+ Users, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »