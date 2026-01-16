Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live for shoppers with offers and discounts for products across different categories. The sale offers up to 45 percent off on laptops. Latest models with touch screens, high refresh rate, capable processors, dedicated graphics cards and long battery life can be grabbed at reduced prices during the sale. The annual discount sale provides additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit cardholders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

Various laptop models with Intel and AMD processors that support on-device AI features, are currently listed with discounts in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Under the Rs. 80,000 price segment, you will find many choices across brands. For instance, the HP Omnibook 5 OLED with a Snapdragon X processor and 2K OLED display is available for a discounted price of Rs. 64,490, instead of the original price of Rs. 1,05,299.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and 15.6-inch screen is listed for Rs. 56,000, down from the actual price of Rs. 85,000.

Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Interested buyers can avail of Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Shoppers can also swap an old laptop and receive another instant discount on their purchase. Shoppers with ICICI Bank cards can receive up to five percent discount.

Here are some of the best laptop deals you can avail in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It's worth mentioning here that Flipkart is also running its Republic Day Sale 2026. So, buyers are recommended to compare prices before making a final decision. Meanwhile, you can also check out the best deals on smartwatches, premium smartphones and smartphones under Rs. 20,000 here. Also, we have curated the top deals on Amazon Echo and Fire devices and laptops under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 80,000

