Windows 10 Support Ends on October 14: Here's How to Receive Extended Updates for Free

Windows 10 users can continue to receive extended updates through October 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 10 was released by Microsoft in 2015

Highlights
  • The ESU programme offers free security updates until October 2026
  • Eligible devices must run Windows 10 version 22H2 and latest updates
  • ESU rollout is gradual but will reach all users before October 14
Windows 10 support will end on October 14, which means that users have less than a week to make sure that their computers continue to receive updates. Microsoft's operating system (OS), which was launched almost a decade ago, will not receive new updates once support ends on October 14. While users with a licensed version of Windows 10 can upgrade to Windows 11 at no extra cost, the migration will not be possible for those with older computers that are not compatible with the latest version of Microsoft's OS. Fortunately, there's still a way to receive updates, enabling them to use their PCs for another year without being forced to upgrade to Windows 11.

About Windows 10 ESU Programme

Microsoft announced the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme last year, and it allows users to continue to receive security updates until 2026. At the time, the company said it would be a paid service, but Microsoft later revised its strategy and said Windows 10 ESU updates could also be accessed for free.

PCs enrolled in the Windows 10 ESU programme will receive "critical and important security updates" every month, as per the company. However, these updates won't include new operating system features, or technical support, and the company says this the ESU programme isn't a "long-term solution".

Windows 10 ESU Programme Prerequisites

Microsoft says that users must make sure their device meets the requirements of the Windows 10 ESU Programme. This means a PC or laptop should:

  1. Run on Windows 10 version 22H2 Home, Professional, Pro Education, or Workstations editions.
  2. Have the latest Windows updates installed.
  3. Be using a signed-in Microsoft account with administrator privileges.

How to Sign Up for Windows 10 ESU Programme

There are three ways to enrol in the Windows 10 ESU programme:

  1. Using Windows Backup (Free)
  2. Redeeming Microsoft Reward Points
  3. Paying a $30 fee (roughly Rs. 2,660)

So, if you're running a Windows 10 machine that can't be upgraded to Windows 11, here's how you can still receive security updates.

  1. Navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. You'll see a link to enrol your device in ESU if it is eligible. Click Enrol Now.
  2. Sign in with your Microsoft account.
  3. Choose the enrolment method. You can either back up settings to OneDrive, redeem Microsoft Rewards, or pay the $30 (roughly Rs. 2,660) fee as a one-time payment.
  4. Once completed, your PC will be eligible for Windows 10 ESU updates through October 13, 2026.

Microsoft says that the Windows 10 ESU programme is rolling out gradually and may not be available to all users at the moment. The company has confirmed that it will begin showing up for everyone before Windows 10 support is discontinued on October 14.

Windows 10, Windows 10 ESU, Microsoft, Windows 11
