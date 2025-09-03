Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Launches AI Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real Time Matches

Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches

Amazon Lens Live uses the device’s camera to detect an object and find similar products on the shopping platform.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 17:48 IST
Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Lens Live runs on AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch and Amazon SageMaker services

Highlights
  • Amazon Lens Live is currently only available on iOS in the US
  • Lens Live integrates Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus
  • The new feature is an expansion of the existing Amazon Lens tool
Advertisement

Amazon Lens Live, a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for its shopping app, was introduced by the company on Tuesday. It is an expansion of the firm's AI-powered Amazon Lens feature, which allows users to click or upload a photo and scan it to show visually similar products on the platform. The new AI feature can access the user's camera and scan objects in real-time, eliminating the need to click or upload images. Lens Live is currently only available on iOS devices for select users in the US.

Amazon Lens Live Is Integrated With AI Assistant Rufus

The Seattle-based tech giant says the expansion of the Lens feature is now available to tens of millions of US users via the iOS version of the Amazon shopping app. The feature will be rolled out to all US users in the months to come. The company has yet to announce any plans to introduce this AI feature in global markets.

Once the feature becomes available, iOS users can open the Amazon shopping app and tap on the camera icon in the search bar to open the Lens and activate the Lens Live capability. It can directly begin detecting their surroundings by processing the camera feed, and once the user points the camera at an object, it will scan and show matching items instantly. The visually similar products will appear on the same screen in a small swipeable carousel at the bottom.

amazon lens live rufus Rufus in Amazon Lens Live

Rufus in Amazon Lens Live
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

From there, users can directly add the object to their cart by tapping the + icon or save their wish list by tapping the heart icon. Amazon has also integrated Rufus, the platform's AI assistant, with the feature. This allows users to see suggested questions and quick summaries about the matched products without leaving the camera view. These prompts appear underneath the carousel.

Explaining the tech behind the feature, the company said Lens Live is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS)-managed OpenSearch and SageMaker services. These services connect the feature with cloud-hosted AI models. Additionally, a lightweight computer vision-based object detection model runs on-device to identify products in real time.

On the server side, the feature is paired with a deep learning visual embedding model that matches the detected object with Amazon's product catalogue and retrieves the exact or similar listings.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Lens Live, Amazon, AI, Artificial Intelligence, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  3. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  4. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  5. Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  6. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing
  7. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot
  8. India Tops Crypto Adoption Index For Third Year In A Row
  9. Here's When Your Google Home Device Will Get Smarter With Gemini AI
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  2. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  3. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
  4. Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches
  5. iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Google Home Devices Confirmed to Get Gemini AI Integration Soon; Company Reveals Release Timeline
  8. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds
  9. Bitcoin Holds Near 110,800 as ETF Inflows and Rate-Cut Steadies Market
  10. Take-Two Came Close to Buying Cancelled Perfect Dark Reboot From Xbox Before Talks Collapsed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »