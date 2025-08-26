Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (2025) have debuted in India. Currently available in the country via the official Asus online store and Amazon, the laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, coupled with a Radeon GPU and an up to 50 TOPS XDNA NPU. The company has also refreshed two of its Vivobook series laptops with the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, dubbed Vivobook 15 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). The refreshed laptops can be bought via Flipkart, apart from the company website.

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025), Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook 15 (2025) Price, Availability

The price of the Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) in India starts at Rs. 75,990 for the sole 512GB storage variant. The base variant of the Vivobook 14 (2025) with the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor costs Rs. 65,990. Meanwhile, the top-end model with the Ryzen AI 7 350 processor will set you back by Rs. 69,990.

The Vivobook S14 (2025) is offered in the Cool Silver and Matte Gray colour options. On the other hand, the Vivobook 14 (2025) is sold in a single Quiet Blue colourway. Both laptops are currently listed for sale on Amazon and the Asus online store in India.

In India, the price of the refreshed Asus Vivobook 15 (2025) starts at Rs. 70,990, while the Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) starts at Rs. 42,990. These refreshed models come in Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold colourways and will go on sale via Flipkart and the company's official website.

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025), Vivobook 14 (2025) Specifications

The newly unveiled Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (2025) are powered by octa core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors. However, the latter is also available with a quad core AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor variant. Both the laptops sport 14-inch Full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. But the Vivobook S14 (2025) comes with an OLED screen with a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, while the Vivobook 14 (2025) features an IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 300 nits of peak brightness.

Both Asus laptops run on Windows 11 Home, offering a lifetime MS Office Home 2024 subscription, along with Microsoft 365 Basic for a year. The Vivobook S14 and 14 (2025) feature a backlit chicklet keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. The latter ships with a 16GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM with a SO-DIMM slot, and the former gets up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, including 16GB of native RAM and 16GB of SO-DIMM RAM. The Vivobook S14 (2025) offers up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage, and the Vivobook 14 (2025) is equipped with a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Both laptops feature a webcam on the front. The Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) features a full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support, while the Vivobook S14 (2025) additionally gets Windows Studio Effects' support. The new Asus laptops feature two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with display and power delivery support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivobook S14 (2025) gets an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, while the Vivobook 14 (2025) comes with an HDMI 1.4 port.

The Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) packs a 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Vivobook 14 (2025) is equipped with a relatively smaller capacity 42Wh battery, delivering the same charging speeds as the former. In dimensions, the Vivobook 14 (2025) measures 315.2×223.4x19.9mm and weighs about 1.46kg. The Vivobook S14 (2025) is 315.2×223.4x18.6mm in dimensions, weighing about 1.4 kg.