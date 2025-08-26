Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors

Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors

Asus Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 are currently available in India on the company's official website and Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 15:03 IST
Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) packs the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor
  • Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) comes with a 42Wh battery
  • Both new laptops get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
Advertisement

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (2025) have debuted in India. Currently available in the country via the official Asus online store and Amazon, the laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, coupled with a Radeon GPU and an up to 50 TOPS XDNA NPU. The company has also refreshed two of its Vivobook series laptops with the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, dubbed Vivobook 15 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). The refreshed laptops can be bought via Flipkart, apart from the company website.

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025), Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook 15 (2025) Price, Availability

The price of the Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) in India starts at Rs. 75,990 for the sole 512GB storage variant. The base variant of the Vivobook 14 (2025) with the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor costs Rs. 65,990. Meanwhile, the top-end model with the Ryzen AI 7 350 processor will set you back by Rs. 69,990.

The Vivobook S14 (2025) is offered in the Cool Silver and Matte Gray colour options. On the other hand, the Vivobook 14 (2025) is sold in a single Quiet Blue colourway. Both laptops are currently listed for sale on Amazon and the Asus online store in India.

In India, the price of the refreshed Asus Vivobook 15 (2025) starts at Rs. 70,990, while the Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) starts at Rs. 42,990. These refreshed models come in Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold colourways and will go on sale via Flipkart and the company's official website.

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025), Vivobook 14 (2025) Specifications

The newly unveiled Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (2025) are powered by octa core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors. However, the latter is also available with a quad core AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor variant. Both the laptops sport 14-inch Full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. But the Vivobook S14 (2025) comes with an OLED screen with a 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, while the Vivobook 14 (2025) features an IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 300 nits of peak brightness.

Both Asus laptops run on Windows 11 Home, offering a lifetime MS Office Home 2024 subscription, along with Microsoft 365 Basic for a year. The Vivobook S14 and 14 (2025) feature a backlit chicklet keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. The latter ships with a 16GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM with a SO-DIMM slot, and the former gets up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, including 16GB of native RAM and 16GB of SO-DIMM RAM. The Vivobook S14 (2025) offers up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD for onboard storage, and the Vivobook 14 (2025) is equipped with a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Both laptops feature a webcam on the front. The Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) features a full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support, while the Vivobook S14 (2025) additionally gets Windows Studio Effects' support. The new Asus laptops feature two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with display and power delivery support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivobook S14 (2025) gets an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, while the Vivobook 14 (2025) comes with an HDMI 1.4 port.

The Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) packs a 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Vivobook 14 (2025) is equipped with a relatively smaller capacity 42Wh battery, delivering the same charging speeds as the former. In dimensions, the Vivobook 14 (2025) measures 315.2×223.4x19.9mm and weighs about 1.46kg. The Vivobook S14 (2025) is 315.2×223.4x18.6mm in dimensions, weighing about 1.4 kg.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Vivobook S14 (2025), Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) price in India, Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) launch in India, Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) specifications, Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) price in India, Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) launch in India, Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) specifications, Asus Vivobook 14 X1407CA, Asus Vivobook 15 X1504VA, Asus Vivobook 15 X1504VA price in India, Asus Vivobook 15 X1504VA launch in India, Asus Vivobook 15 X1504VA specifications, Asus Vivobook 14 X1407CA price in India, Asus Vivobook
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers: Price, Specifications
Google NotebookLM’s Video Overviews Expanded to 80 Languages, Audio Overviews Gets an Upgrade
Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  2. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  3. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Arrive on Geekbench; Might Debut Soon
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 5i Gaming Laptops With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Debut in India
  2. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  3. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  4. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  5. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  6. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  7. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  8. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  9. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  10. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »