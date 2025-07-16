Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Review: A Dependable Productivity Laptop

Asus is probably one of the most active brands in 2025. The brand has been consistently launching laptops in different price segments and categories. The brand has recently introduced the Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA), which comes with a decent price tag of Rs. 85,990. The laptop has features like a premium design, a generous battery life, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and more. That said, does it make any sense to go with this laptop, given the price tag? I got the chance to use the device for a while, and here's everything you need to know.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Design: Vanilla Yet Elegant

Dimension - 315.2 x 223.4 x 179mm

Weight - 1.40kg

Colours - Silver

The Asus Vivobook S14 comes with a similar design language to that of the recent Vivobook series. The laptop has an aluminium lid and a metal-reinforced frame that gives it a sturdy and durable look. I like the lid; it is clean and minimal, with the Asus Vivobook CNC logo engraved. Once you open the lid, you will be greeted with a backlit keyboard and a large trackpad. Interestingly, the company claims that the latest laptop is MIL-STD-810H certified for temperature, shock, and vibration, which surely gives you some assurance on the build quality.

The Asus Vivobook S14 is available in Cool Silver colour option.

The bezels around the screens are broad, especially on the top. This is primarily because the brand has added an IR camera coupled with a physical privacy shutter. But that being said, it does not feel too distracting.

The selection of ports is also generous for this chassis. You get two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 output, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the left. On the right is a USB Type-A port. The replacement of the Type-A port on the right side is actually a good thing, as you can connect multiple devices without much hassle.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Display: Average

Display - 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen

Resolution - Full HD+ (1200x1920 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 60Hz

The Asus Vivobook S14 comes equipped with a 14-inch Full HD+ IPS display. The display has a 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and offers a 16:10 aspect ratio. Moreover, you also get up to 300nits of peak brightness. That said, the display is not the strongest point of this laptop.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD+ IPS display that offers up to 300nits of peak brightness.

The panel comes with a matte anti-glare coating that works well indoors, reducing glare from the light sources behind your shoulder. However, the display is not the very best in this price segment. The colours are somewhat muted and a bit washed out, making it unsuitable for photo or video editing. Moreover, the brightness is good enough for indoor usage, but you will notice a bit of dullness when watching movies on this laptop.

The laptop also comes with a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate, which is quite standard. However, giving an option for a high screen refresh rate would have definitely upped the game for the Vivobook S14.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - 1080p IR camera

Speakers - Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Asus Vivobook S14 comes with a backlit chiclet-style keyboard. It does come with its fair share of hits and misses. Talking about the positives first, the laptop offers a good 1.7mm of key travel and dish-shaped keytops, which makes it a delightful experience while typing. The deck is stable, and you will not notice any kind of flex, which is also a good thing. Moreover, the whole typing feels quiet, solid, and comfortable.

The Asus Vivobook S14 comes with a backlit chiclet-styled keyboard and a large touchpad.

However, the downside is the backlit. First of all, the light feels a bit underwhelming. Secondly, you can see the keys if you turn on the backlit keyboard in standard room lighting. This was a real bummer as I had to turn it off in order to see the keys.

Moving on, the laptop also comes with a large precision touchpad that works perfectly. The touch response is perfect, and you can easily glide through different gestures. The clicks also feel deeper and provide good feedback.

The laptop comes with a dual down-firing speakers.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which works fine and also comes with a physical privacy shutter. The camera comes with some AI-backed features to enhance the video calling experience. For example, it can automatically adapt to low light and even lock your screen when you walk away. Then there is AI noise-cancelling software that works decently during the testing period.

Coming to the speakers, they are average at most. The bottom-firing speakers are not the loudest from the lot, despite having Dolby Atmos tuning, which is a letdown.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Software: Smart Connect Works Well

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - Smart Modes, MyAsus

The Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system. The laptop has some interesting bundle offers, including a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024 and a Microsoft 365 Basic subscription for one year. That said, the laptop comes with a dedicated CoPilot+ key that lets you use several CoPilot features.

The laptop comes equipped with some interesting AI-driven features.

Apart from this, the laptop also comes with its app suite, including MyAsus, ScreenXpert and GlideX. The MyAsus application is a one-stop destination for managing system settings. The app allows you to adjust display modes, set power profiles, run hardware diagnostics, and update drivers.

The ScreenXpert 2.0 brings a floating panel through which you can seamlessly manage multiple window functions. There is an App Navigator option that allows you to show all the open applications. The GlideX application helps you transfer data from any device to your laptop.

Coming to power profiles, including Full-speed, performance, standard, and whisper. These profiles allow you to customise the output of your laptop.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5, 5600MHz

ROM - 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD

The Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407C) is loaded with the latest Intel Core Ultra processor. The review unit came with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H that offers 16 threads and a 13-TOPS NPU. It also features an Intel Arc 140 Ti GPU that handles most of the basic graphics-related tasks with ease. This, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage, makes it a strong performer in this price segment. I have compiled the synthetic benchmark scores below.

Benchmark Asus Vivobook S14 Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Cinebench R23 Single Core 1920 1264 1427 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 10666 5310 9667 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2719 2277 2690 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 10750 8168 10625 PC Mark 10 5911 5219 6737 3DMark Night Raid 21456 12991 17848 3DMark CPU Profile 6937 2933 5915 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 1567 997 1363 CrystalDiskMark 6389.55 MB/s (Read)/ 5719.31 MB/s (Write) 3459.20 MB/s (Read)/ 2541.40 MB/s (Write) 6345.60 MB/s (Read)/ 4246.06 MB/s (Write)

Coming to the performance, the Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407C) can easily handle most of the tasks you throw at it. Whether it be multi-tasking between different Chrome browsers or juggling between MS Word and Excel, you will not face much trouble with day-to-day related tasks.

Moreover, you can also do some light gaming on this laptop, though it is not meant for serious gaming. You can play older titles like Age of Mythology, Valorant, and more at lower settings, but don't expect it to fly through heavy gaming sessions.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Battery: Decent Enough

Battery Capacity - 70Wh Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W Adapter

The Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407C) comes with a large 70Wh battery, which the brand claims can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback. In real-world usage, you can comfortably get around 7 to 8 hours of battery backup with moderate usage. Moreover, the laptop also comes with a 65W fast charging support, which can charge the laptop from 0 to 100 percent in less than 2 hours.

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) Verdict

The laptop comes with its fair share of hits and misses.

To conclude, the Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA) has some interesting features and specifications, making it a good ultrabook for the price segment. The design is minimal and sturdy, though some might find it a bit bland. The display is a letdown, and there is a bit more need for refinement here. The keyboard and touchpad are comfortable for long typing and scrolling sessions, while Windows IR camera and Dolby Atmos are some nice additions.

The laptop also comes with a solid battery life, and the fast charging support ensures that it gets almost 60 percent in under an hour. That said, the competition has become so strong in this segment, with some players also giving out OLED screens and better design language in a similar price bracket. That said, if you still prefer a laptop that delivers good performance for daily usage, comes with decent battery life, and has AI-driven features, then you can consider the Asus Vivobook S14 (S3407CA).