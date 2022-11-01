ChromeOS 107 for Chromebooks was announced by Google on Monday. The latest update to ChromeOS brings five improvements to features which include the redesigned recently used files section and a filter that allows users to access the Files app through sections split into different periods of time. It also adds a lock-on-lid-close feature to Chromebooks that locks the computer when the lid closes, without suspending the user's current active session. ChromeOS 107 also introduces Saved Desks, where users now have the option to quickly save and close a virtual desk while retaining the apps and windows in the layout.

The chronological filter on the Files App is switched on by default on ChromeOS 107, and users would not need to carry out any actions to enable the feature, according to Google's support thread. Meanwhile, users now have the option to create a desk for each project or task they're working on, and then close all open tabs and windows with just one click. Additionally, ChromeOS 107 now supports dark mode for Canvas and Cursive apps.

Chromebook users who update to ChromeOS 107 can enable the "Lock on Lid Close" settings option by going to Settings > Security and Privacy > Lock screen and sign-in > Lock when sleeping or lid is closed. Moreover, the "show lock screen when waking from sleep" option will now also work with locking the screen by closing the lid, according to Google.

You can save Virtual Desks by heading to Settings > click the Show Windows key > Save desk for later.

To get the latest ChromeOS 107 on Chromebook devices, you can navigate to Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates. The Chromebook will prompt you to restart once the download and installation are complete, after which ChromeOS 107 with the new features listed above will be enabled on the Chromebook.

Google previously announced the release of ChromeOS version 106 on September 27, that brought with it a work-in-progress RSS reader, translation for highlighted text, amongst other features, tweaks, and performance optimisations.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.