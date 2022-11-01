Technology News
ChromeOS 107 For Chromebooks With Saved Desks, New Recent Files Filter Announced

ChromeOS 107 for Chromebooks lets users lock the screen by closing the lid.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 November 2022 16:18 IST
ChromeOS 107 For Chromebooks With Saved Desks, New Recent Files Filter Announced

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Users now have the option to quickly save and close a virtual desk

Highlights
  • ChromeOS 107 is rolling out to Chromebooks today
  • Dark mode support for Canvas, Cursive apps
  • ChromeOS 107 adds a time-based filter on the Files app

ChromeOS 107 for Chromebooks was announced by Google on Monday. The latest update to ChromeOS brings five improvements to features which include the redesigned recently used files section and a filter that allows users to access the Files app through sections split into different periods of time. It also adds a lock-on-lid-close feature to Chromebooks that locks the computer when the lid closes, without suspending the user's current active session. ChromeOS 107 also introduces Saved Desks, where users now have the option to quickly save and close a virtual desk while retaining the apps and windows in the layout.

The chronological filter on the Files App is switched on by default on ChromeOS 107, and users would not need to carry out any actions to enable the feature, according to Google's support thread. Meanwhile, users now have the option to create a desk for each project or task they're working on, and then close all open tabs and windows with just one click. Additionally, ChromeOS 107 now supports dark mode for Canvas and Cursive apps.

Chromebook users who update to ChromeOS 107 can enable the "Lock on Lid Close" settings option by going to Settings > Security and Privacy > Lock screen and sign-in > Lock when sleeping or lid is closed. Moreover, the "show lock screen when waking from sleep" option will now also work with locking the screen by closing the lid, according to Google.

You can save Virtual Desks by heading to Settings > click the Show Windows key > Save desk for later.

To get the latest ChromeOS 107 on Chromebook devices, you can navigate to Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates. The Chromebook will prompt you to restart once the download and installation are complete, after which ChromeOS 107 with the new features listed above will be enabled on the Chromebook.

Google previously announced the release of ChromeOS version 106 on September 27, that brought with it a work-in-progress RSS reader, translation for highlighted text, amongst other features, tweaks, and performance optimisations.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChromeOS, Chrome OS 107, Chromebook, Google
iPhone SE 4 May Get 5.7-Inch to 6.1-Inch LCD or OLED Screen, Display Specifications Not Finalised: Report
Predatory Lending Apps: MHA Asks States, UTs to Take Urgent Action Against Illegal Apps

