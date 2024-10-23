Technology News
Huawei HarmonyOS Next With AI-Powered Features, New Customisations Announced: Compatible Devices, Features

HarmonyOS Next brings a new wallpaper feature which recognises the object in the image and suggests a suitable composition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei's HarmonyOS Next is available to public beta users in China

Highlights
  • HarmonyOS Next has been introduced in China for Huawei devices
  • The update includes new home and lock screen customisation options
  • It also brings AI features powered by Huawei's Pangu LLM
Huawei has announced its latest operating system (OS) in China which has been developed independently of Android. Dubbed HarmonyOS Next, it does not leverage Google's Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code, which is adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for developing Android skins for their devices. Instead, it is built on the Hongmeng kernel and system architecture, as per the company. HarmonyOS Next brings new home and lock screen customisation options, features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and faster animations and app launch speeds.

HarmonyOS Next Compatible Devices

Huawei says HarmonyOS Next is available to users in China via public beta. The following models are eligible to receive the update:

Smartphone Tablet Smartwatch
Huawei Mate 60 Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 inches Huawei WATCH Ultimate
Huawei Mate 60 Pro Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 inch classic version Huawei WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN Extraordinary Master
Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ Huawei MatePad Pro 11 inches 2024  
Huawei Mate 60 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN    
Huawei Mate X5    
Huawei Mate X5 Tibet version    
Huawei Pura 70    
Huawei Pura 70 Pro    
Huawei Pura 70 Pro+    
Huawei Pura 70 Ultra    
Huawei Pocket 2    
Huawei Pocket 2 Art customized version  

HarmonyOS Next Features

Huawei's new OS brings new ways to customise the home and lock screens. It borrows certain design elements from Harmony OS – the company's Android skin. This includes app arrangements, widgets, a notification bar and the control centre. It features a new physical light engine which is claimed to make the interaction smoother and has a new wallpaper feature which recognises the object in the image and suggests a suitable composition.

A major component of HarmonyOS Next is the inclusion of AI, embedded in its core, from the kernel system to apps. It leverages an AI agent dubbed Celia, built on the company's proprietary Pangu large language model (LLM). The agent can also take advantage of third-party cloud-based AI models to provide enhanced services. Thus, the OS is capable of providing personalised content and smart services based on different scenarios. It also features a built-in system-level AI assistant that has high-level understanding and interaction capabilities. Its capabilities include on-screen content awareness, contextual understanding, document analysis and summarisation, and a Circle-to-Search-like functionality.

Huawei says HarmonyOS Next has over 15,000 apps and more will arrive soon. It is also claimed to result in 30 percent better system-wide fluency and an increase of up to 1.5GB in system memory. Leveraging the new star shield security architecture, the OS has nuclear-level system-wide security, as per the company.

Huawei, HarmonyOS Next release date, HarmonyOS Next
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Runway Act-One With AI-Powered Facial Expression Capture Capability Added to Gen-3 Alpha Model
Qualcomm, Alphabet Team Up for Automotive AI; Mercedes Inks Chip Deal

