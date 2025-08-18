Redmi is all set to launch a new smartphone in India this week. Dubbed as Redmi 15 5G, the latest smartphone from the company is turning out to be an interesting smartphone, all thanks to the recent teasers and leaks. The Redmi 15 5G is said to be the first smartphone in this segment to feature a Silicon-carbon battery. Moreover, the company revealed some of its key specifications just before the official launch. So, if you are wondering what all the new Redmi device features are, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in depth about the Redmi 15 5G India launch, price in India, expected features, specifications, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Redmi 15 5G India Launch Details

Redmi has also already confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 15 in India on August 19, 2025. The company will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube channel and providing real-time updates on its social media platforms.

At the moment, there is no information about the Indian price of the Redmi 15 5G smartphone. However, the phone was recently listed on Redmi's Malaysian website, hinting at its potential pricing. The phone was listed at a price tag of MYR 729 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

This could also mean that the smartphone might be priced in India at Rs 15,000, though there is no official confirmation of the same. As far as the sale date is concerned, the phone might be available for purchase within a week of launch.

Redmi 15 5G Features and Specifications

The company has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the Redmi 15 5G. Moreover, the handset has been subjected to various leaks and rumours in the past. Here's what you need to know.

Battery

Coming to its major highlight, the Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery. Moreover, the handset also supports 18W reverse charging, meaning that you can also charge your other devices with this smartphone. The massive battery in a compact form factor is primarily due to the silicon-carbon technology that allows the manufacturer to pack higher-density batteries in a smaller chassis.

The company claims that the battery health will be 80 percent even after four plus years. Moreover, the brand also says that the handset will provide 13.5 hours of standby time with 1 percent hibernation mode. Customers can also get 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube videos, 17.5 hours of Instagram Reels, and 12.75 hours of BGMI gameplay with the new battery.

Design

The company has revealed that the Redmi 15 5G will be available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Frost White, and Sandy Purple. The rear panel seems to come with a glass-like finish. Interestingly, the company says that Camera Island is made with aerospace-grade metal. Moreover, it is touted to be the slimmest smartphone in this segment, featuring a massive battery.

Display

The brand has also confirmed that the handset will feature a massive 6.9-inch display. The phone will also come loaded with up to 144Hz screen refresh rate and is touted as the segment's most eye-safe display. A previous listing also indicated that the handset might have a Full HD+ LCD panel. Moreover, the phone might come with a 288Hz touch sampling rate and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

Performance and Software

Redmi has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The handset will run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The device might feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the handset might also come equipped with a slew of AI features, including Google's Circle to Search.

Cameras

For optics, the Redmi 15 5G is reported to feature a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, it may have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.