Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 15 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

The Redmi 15 is going to launch in India soon. Here’s everything you need to know about its features, specifications, expected price, and more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2025 06:00 IST
Redmi 15 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi 15 5G will be available in three colour options.

Highlights
  • Redmi 15 5G is going to launch in India on August 19, 2025
  • The device is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC
  • The phone is touted to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Redmi is all set to launch a new smartphone in India this week. Dubbed as Redmi 15 5G, the latest smartphone from the company is turning out to be an interesting smartphone, all thanks to the recent teasers and leaks. The Redmi 15 5G is said to be the first smartphone in this segment to feature a Silicon-carbon battery. Moreover, the company revealed some of its key specifications just before the official launch. So, if you are wondering what all the new Redmi device features are, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in depth about the Redmi 15 5G India launch, price in India, expected features, specifications, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Redmi 15 5G India Launch Details

Redmi has also already confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 15 in India on August 19, 2025. The company will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube channel and providing real-time updates on its social media platforms.

Redmi 15 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

At the moment, there is no information about the Indian price of the Redmi 15 5G smartphone. However, the phone was recently listed on Redmi's Malaysian website, hinting at its potential pricing. The phone was listed at a price tag of MYR 729 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

This could also mean that the smartphone might be priced in India at Rs 15,000, though there is no official confirmation of the same. As far as the sale date is concerned, the phone might be available for purchase within a week of launch.

Redmi 15 5G Features and Specifications

The company has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the Redmi 15 5G. Moreover, the handset has been subjected to various leaks and rumours in the past. Here's what you need to know.

Battery

Coming to its major highlight, the Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery. Moreover, the handset also supports 18W reverse charging, meaning that you can also charge your other devices with this smartphone. The massive battery in a compact form factor is primarily due to the silicon-carbon technology that allows the manufacturer to pack higher-density batteries in a smaller chassis.

3 Redmi 15 5G

The company claims that the battery health will be 80 percent even after four plus years. Moreover, the brand also says that the handset will provide 13.5 hours of standby time with 1 percent hibernation mode. Customers can also get 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube videos, 17.5 hours of Instagram Reels, and 12.75 hours of BGMI gameplay with the new battery.

Design

2 Redmi 15 5G

The company has revealed that the Redmi 15 5G will be available in three colour options: Midnight Black, Frost White, and Sandy Purple. The rear panel seems to come with a glass-like finish. Interestingly, the company says that Camera Island is made with aerospace-grade metal. Moreover, it is touted to be the slimmest smartphone in this segment, featuring a massive battery.

Display

5 Redmi 15 5G

The brand has also confirmed that the handset will feature a massive 6.9-inch display. The phone will also come loaded with up to 144Hz screen refresh rate and is touted as the segment's most eye-safe display. A previous listing also indicated that the handset might have a Full HD+ LCD panel. Moreover, the phone might come with a 288Hz touch sampling rate and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

Performance and Software

Redmi has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The handset will run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. The device might feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the handset might also come equipped with a slew of AI features, including Google's Circle to Search.

Cameras

4 Redmi 15 5G

For optics, the Redmi 15 5G is reported to feature a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, it may have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Features, Redmi 15 5G India Launch, Redmi 15 5G Launch, Redmi 15 5G Price, Redmi 15 5G Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Paranthu Po Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Redmi 15 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G: India Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
  2. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  3. Airtel Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Calls, Messages
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  7. iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro May Come With a 6.27-inch Screen, 4,300mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  2. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  3. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  5. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
  9. Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages
  10. BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »