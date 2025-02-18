After several successful showcasings at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas last month, Lenovo is gearing up for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which kicks off on March 5 in Barcelona. According to recent claims by a tipster, the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will introduce a new PC dubbed ThinkBook Flip. It is speculated to have a flexible screen which can take various form factors, depending on the use case.

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC at MWC 2025

According to tipster Evan Blass' latest leakmail, the Lenovo ThinkBook AI PC is the company's next offering that will be showcased at MWC Barcelona. Leaked images suggest it will have a similar form factor as the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus introduced at CES 2025 as the first-ever retail laptop with a rollable display.

The upcoming laptop appears to be equipped with a screen which expands vertically upwards to reveal more real estate beneath. Further, it is also speculated to have the capability of bending to form a tent-like shape. The tipster suggests that it will be a “hybrid laptop”.

While specifications remain unknown, it is tipped to have artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and could be dubbed as an AI PC. This suggests that the purported laptop could be powered by either Intel Core Ultra or Snapdragon X Elite processors, as only those two chips currently offer AI capabilities. Its wallpaper hints towards it running on Windows 11. Additionally, it might also include a physical keyboard.

Other Lenovo Launches

At CES 2025, Lenovo made several announcements, the most notable of which was the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC which has a "rollable" OLED display that expands vertically via a dedicated key or a camera gesture. Further, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i was introduced, equipped with a world first camera-under-display design on a laptop.

Other unveilings included the Lenovo Legion Go S, ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, and ThinkPad X9 15 Aura Edition.