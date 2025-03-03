Apple is reportedly struggling to improve its Siri assistant to the level that was demonstrated at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working hard to be able to release the initial set of artificial intelligence (AI) features in Siri by May. However, it is said that this version of Siri will not be able to meet the expectations of the demoed version. The implementation of that system could reportedly take till 2027 when the company releases the iOS 20 update.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated in the Power-On newsletter that Apple's current crop of Apple Intelligence features have not been able to impress its users. Citing internal company data, the report claimed that the iPhone maker's AI features have “extremely low” real world usage. This is said to be driven by the non-essential nature of the currently available features, and the lack of more advanced features such as the AI-powered Siri.

Currently, the tech giant is reportedly aiming to release the initial set of AI features in Siri in May. However, this version is said to be an amalgamation of two brains — one that powers the legacy Siri features and another that will handle the AI-related queries. The AI feature will also enable Siri to tap into user data and will be integrated with apps to perform more complex tasks.

However, Gurman claimed that once released, the new Siri might not work very smoothly due to this segregated nature of intelligence. Apple is reportedly planning to merge both systems together and introduce a new architecture for Siri with iOS 19. But it will not be introduced this year, the report claimed. Instead, it is said that the company's original plan was to release it in the spring of 2026 as a part of the iOS 19.4 update. This plan is reportedly also delayed and could take till June 2026.

This new Siri system is reportedly being called “LLM Siri” internally, and will also add a more conversational capability to the virtual assistant. Gurman claims a full implementation of this system, and to bring Siri to the level first demonstrated will take till iOS 20, which will arrive in 2027.

Gurman also claimed that iOS 19 will not include any major addition to Apple Intelligence for the end-user. This is reportedly because the tech giant is spending all of its resources on shipping the features that were announced last year at WWDC.

The report adds that to expedite the development of Siri and other AI features, Apple recently moved Kim Vorrath, a veteran software executive, to its AI and machine learning (ML) division. The executive previously oversaw the software development for the Vision Pro.

Gurman also claimed, citing unnamed employees, that Apple's struggles could also put the company's SVP of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea's job at risk. Notably, Giannandrea was previously working as SVP Engineering at Google.