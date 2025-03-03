Technology News
English Edition
  Apple's AI Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional

Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional

This version of Siri reportedly has two segregated brains — one that features typical functions, and one with AI features.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 14:52 IST
Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Intelligence usage in the real world is reportedly very low

Highlights
  • Apple is said to plan a new architecture for Siri with iOS 19
  • The new system is reportedly called LLM Siri
  • However, it is said to take till iOS 20 to be fully implemented
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly struggling to improve its Siri assistant to the level that was demonstrated at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working hard to be able to release the initial set of artificial intelligence (AI) features in Siri by May. However, it is said that this version of Siri will not be able to meet the expectations of the demoed version. The implementation of that system could reportedly take till 2027 when the company releases the iOS 20 update.

Apple's AI-Powered Siri Could Be Available With iOS 20

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated in the Power-On newsletter that Apple's current crop of Apple Intelligence features have not been able to impress its users. Citing internal company data, the report claimed that the iPhone maker's AI features have “extremely low” real world usage. This is said to be driven by the non-essential nature of the currently available features, and the lack of more advanced features such as the AI-powered Siri.

Currently, the tech giant is reportedly aiming to release the initial set of AI features in Siri in May. However, this version is said to be an amalgamation of two brains — one that powers the legacy Siri features and another that will handle the AI-related queries. The AI feature will also enable Siri to tap into user data and will be integrated with apps to perform more complex tasks.

However, Gurman claimed that once released, the new Siri might not work very smoothly due to this segregated nature of intelligence. Apple is reportedly planning to merge both systems together and introduce a new architecture for Siri with iOS 19. But it will not be introduced this year, the report claimed. Instead, it is said that the company's original plan was to release it in the spring of 2026 as a part of the iOS 19.4 update. This plan is reportedly also delayed and could take till June 2026.

This new Siri system is reportedly being called “LLM Siri” internally, and will also add a more conversational capability to the virtual assistant. Gurman claims a full implementation of this system, and to bring Siri to the level first demonstrated will take till iOS 20, which will arrive in 2027.

Gurman also claimed that iOS 19 will not include any major addition to Apple Intelligence for the end-user. This is reportedly because the tech giant is spending all of its resources on shipping the features that were announced last year at WWDC.

The report adds that to expedite the development of Siri and other AI features, Apple recently moved Kim Vorrath, a veteran software executive, to its AI and machine learning (ML) division. The executive previously oversaw the software development for the Vision Pro.

Gurman also claimed, citing unnamed employees, that Apple's struggles could also put the company's SVP of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea's job at risk. Notably, Giannandrea was previously working as SVP Engineering at Google.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Apple Intelligence, Apple, Siri, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC Concept With a Foldable Display Showcased at MWC 2025

Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional
