Apple has reportedly started working on the next generation of MacBook Air. The laptop is said to get upgraded displays over the current models. Previously, it was reported that Apple's computers would get OLED displays by 2027. Later leaks claimed that the company's plans for OLED screens for the MacBook Air had been postponed owing to cost and demand concerns. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is still expected to incorporate a slight upgrade over the existing variants, which will be less radical than the move to OLED.

MacBook Air With Oxide TFT LCD in Development

According to a report by The Elec Monday, Apple has started developing the upcoming generation of MacBook Air with an oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) liquid crystal display (LCD). The company has reportedly been collaborating with its component makers since late last year. The next-generation MacBook Air is expected to launch in 2027.

The oxide TFT LCD is used in Apple's 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro versions that were launched in 2022, the report noted. The 13.6-inch and 15.4-inch MacBook Air models, which were introduced at the same time, use amorphous silicon (a-Si) TFT LCD, which is said to have slower electron movement than its oxide TFT variant.

The report claimed that LG Display was expected to be the supplier of the oxide TFT LCD for the upcoming MacBook Air. The move from a-Si TFT LCD to an oxide TFT LCD is claimed to be due to the delayed plans for OLED MacBook Air models.

The 2027 launch timeline of the OLED MacBook Air was said to have been postponed due to price and demand concerns. A report from last week suggested that this launch may take place around 2029. The report added that the poor sales record of OLED iPad Pro models last year was a key reason for the OLED MacBook Air plan postponement. Apple set a target to sell 10 million units but reportedly sold 6 million iPad Pro units only.