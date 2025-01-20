Technology News
English Edition

Apple Starts Developing MacBook Air With MacBook Pro-Like Oxide TFT LCD: Report

MacBook Air with OLED displays may launch around 2029.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 12:06 IST
Apple Starts Developing MacBook Air With MacBook Pro-Like Oxide TFT LCD: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The current MacBook Air models have amorphous silicon (a-Si) TFT LCD screens

Highlights
  • Next-generation MacBook Air is expected to launch in 2027
  • The oxide TFT LCD has faster electron movement than a-Si TFT LCD
  • OLED MacBook Air plans were reportedly delayed due to price concerns
Advertisement

Apple has reportedly started working on the next generation of MacBook Air. The laptop is said to get upgraded displays over the current models. Previously, it was reported that Apple's computers would get OLED displays by 2027. Later leaks claimed that the company's plans for OLED screens for the MacBook Air had been postponed owing to cost and demand concerns. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is still expected to incorporate a slight upgrade over the existing variants, which will be less radical than the move to OLED.

MacBook Air With Oxide TFT LCD in Development

According to a report by The Elec Monday, Apple has started developing the upcoming generation of MacBook Air with an oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) liquid crystal display (LCD). The company has reportedly been collaborating with its component makers since late last year. The next-generation MacBook Air is expected to launch in 2027.

The oxide TFT LCD is used in Apple's 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro versions that were launched in 2022, the report noted. The 13.6-inch and 15.4-inch MacBook Air models, which were introduced at the same time, use amorphous silicon (a-Si) TFT LCD, which is said to have slower electron movement than its oxide TFT variant.

The report claimed that LG Display was expected to be the supplier of the oxide TFT LCD for the upcoming MacBook Air. The move from a-Si TFT LCD to an oxide TFT LCD is claimed to be due to the delayed plans for OLED MacBook Air models.

The 2027 launch timeline of the OLED MacBook Air was said to have been postponed due to price and demand concerns. A report from last week suggested that this launch may take place around 2029. The report added that the poor sales record of OLED iPad Pro models last year was a key reason for the OLED MacBook Air plan postponement. Apple set a target to sell 10 million units but reportedly sold 6 million iPad Pro units only.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Starts Developing MacBook Air With MacBook Pro-Like Oxide TFT LCD: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  2. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  3. Instagram Announces a New Video Editing App for Creators
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Hovers Near $102,000 as Altcoins Fluctuate Ahead of Donald Trump Inauguration
  2. OpenAI Could Reportedly Launch Advanced AI Agents Soon as CEO Schedules Meeting With US Officials
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
  4. Apple Starts Developing MacBook Air With MacBook Pro-Like Oxide TFT LCD: Report
  5. iPhone SE (2022) Inventory Running Low as iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears: Mark Gurman
  6. Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary ‘Small Surge’ Chip With Unknown Purpose
  8. Did Earth Create the Moon? Research Uncovers Clues About Lunar Formation
  9. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Successfully Reaches Orbit on First Test Flight
  10. The Future of Armour? New Chainmail-Like Material Shows Promise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »