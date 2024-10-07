Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 10:25 IST
OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus 13 will succeed the OnePlus 12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to get a 6,000mAh camera
  • The handset is tipped to support 100W wired fast charging
  • The OnePlus 13 may carry a 50-megapixel periscope shooter
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China soon as a successor to the OnePlus 12. The company has officially revealed the display details of the upcoming handset previously. Now, a senior OnePlus executive has teased the phone's key charging feature. Other expected specifications of the smartphone, including battery size, have been leaked as well. The OnePlus 13 has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus 13 Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus 13 customers will be able to purchase "wood grain phone cases" with support for "magnetic suction," said a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. The post includes Lee's conversation with another Weibo user. The "magnetic suction function" mentioned in the post suggests magnetic wireless charging support. It may support other accessories like car mounts and wallet cases, similar to Apple's MagSafe cases.

Notably, a senior Oppo executive recently confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series will support 50W wireless magnetic charging, as well as reverse charging capabilities.

OnePlus 13 Features (Expected)

Previous leaks suggested that the OnePlus 13 could get a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 5,400mAh cell with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 13 is expected to get a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lee previously affirmed the BOE X2 screen for the upcoming handset.

Earlier leaks also claimed that the OnePlus 13 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it may get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 design, OnePlus 13 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Set for October 17: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support
  2. Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Set for October 17: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications Leaked Alongside Images Hinting at Three Colourways
  4. Oppo Find X8 Detailed Specifications, Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Tests Verified Check Marks in Search Results to Help Users Identify Verified Sources
  6. Meta Unveils Movie Gen AI Model Capable of Generating Video With Sound to Rival OpenAI
  7. Google Meet Update Brings New Call Interface With Contact Suggestions to All Users
  8. Oppo Find X8 Pro Display Teased Alongside Find X8 Series Specifications
  9. HyperOS 2.0 Internal Builds Spotted on Multiple Devices Including Xiaomi 15 Series: Report
  10. Google Lens Updated With Voice Search Feature, Ability Find Similar Products While Shopping
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »