OnePlus 13 Officially Teased to Get Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China soon as a successor to the OnePlus 12. The company has officially revealed the display details of the upcoming handset previously. Now, a senior OnePlus executive has teased the phone's key charging feature. Other expected specifications of the smartphone, including battery size, have been leaked as well. The OnePlus 13 has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

OnePlus 13 Wireless Charging Support

OnePlus 13 customers will be able to purchase "wood grain phone cases" with support for "magnetic suction," said a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. The post includes Lee's conversation with another Weibo user. The "magnetic suction function" mentioned in the post suggests magnetic wireless charging support. It may support other accessories like car mounts and wallet cases, similar to Apple's MagSafe cases.

Notably, a senior Oppo executive recently confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series will support 50W wireless magnetic charging, as well as reverse charging capabilities.

OnePlus 13 Features (Expected)

Previous leaks suggested that the OnePlus 13 could get a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 5,400mAh cell with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 13 is expected to get a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lee previously affirmed the BOE X2 screen for the upcoming handset.

Earlier leaks also claimed that the OnePlus 13 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it may get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

