Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips

Samsung said in July it would start mass-producing the chips during the July to September period.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 October 2024 13:22 IST
Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips

Samsung is the world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker

Highlights
  • Samsung estimated an operating profit of KRW 9.1 trillion for Q3
  • Samsung's sales of HBM3E chips to a major customer has been delayed
  • Samsung's earnings from mobile division improved
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics warned its third-quarter profit would come in below market expectations and apologised for the disappointing performance with the tech giant lagging its rivals in supplying high-end chips to Nvidia in the booming AI market.

The rare apology illustrates the challenges facing the company, which has been the world's biggest memory chipmaker for three decades but is battling growing competition in both conventional and advanced chips.

Samsung said its AI chip business with an unidentified major customer was hit by a delay, while Chinese chip rivals increased supplies of conventional chips, contributing to the decline in its semiconductor earnings.

The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated an operating profit of KRW 9.1 trillion ($6.78 billion or 56,631 crore) for the three months ended September 30, versus a KRW 10.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 64,086) LSEG SmartEstimate.

That would compare with KRW 2.43 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,117 crore) in the same period a year earlier and KRW 10.44 trillion (roughly Rs. 64,948 crore) in the preceding quarter.

"The earnings are a shock compared to what many analysts expected initially," said Lee Min-hee, an analyst at BNK Investment & Securities.

"I don't see its earnings improving in the current quarter," he said, saying it lags SK Hynix in increasing sales of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to Nvidia and its high exposure to the Chinese market hurts.

Samsung's late response to the AI chip market increases its reliance on traditional, lower-margin chips, making it more vulnerable to competition from China and slowing demand for smartphones and PCs, analysts say.

High-margin chips used in AI servers are driving a recovery in the chip market after a post-pandemic downturn last year. Still, Samsung has lagged SK Hynix in supplying high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to AI leader Nvidia.

"We have caused concerns about our technological competitiveness, with some talking about the crisis facing Samsung," Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman, Device Solutions Division, Samsung Electronics, said.

"These are testing times," he said, pledging to turn the challenge into an opportunity and focus on enhancing long-term technological competitiveness.

Samsung's share price, already down more than 20 percent so far this year, fell 1.3 percent, underperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark KOSPI.

HBM Chips Delayed

Samsung said in a statement the start of sales of its high-end HBM3E chips to a major customer has been "delayed relative to our expectations". It did not elaborate on the issue.

Samsung said in July it would start mass-producing the chips during the July to September period.

Earnings declined in the company's memory chip business as Chinese rivals increased supplies of "legacy" products and some mobile customers adjusted inventories, offsetting solid demand for HBM and other chips used in servers, Samsung added.

Samsung's contract chip manufacturing business, which designs and produces custom-made chips for other companies, likely continued to lose money in the third quarter as it is struggling to compete with leader TSMC, which counts Apple and Nvidia among its customers, analysts said.

Samsung's chief Jay Y. Lee told Reuters on Monday that he is not interested in spinning off the contract chip manufacturing business as well as its logic chip designing operation.

Samsung said one-off costs such as provisions for "incentives" and the unfavourable local currency also contributed to the chip earnings decline.

Earnings in its mobile division improved from the preceding quarter on solid sales of its flagship smartphones, while earnings at its display unit grew as its customers, which include Apple, launched new models.

Samsung will announce detailed earnings results on October 31.

In May, Samsung abruptly replaced the chief of its semiconductor division, handing the reins to Jun in a bid to overcome a "chip crisis".

Samsung is also cutting as much as 30 percent of overseas staff at some divisions, Reuters reported in September, underscoring the challenges it faces.

Its US rival Micron last month forecast first-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates and reported its highest quarterly revenue in over a decade on the back of booming demand for its memory chips used in AI.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, AI Chips, Market
iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms

Related Stories

Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  3. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  4. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  5. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  6. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  7. Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  8. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Might Come in a New Green Colourway
  10. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen
  2. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options
  4. How Meta's Hyperscape Transforms Phone Cameras into Gateways to the Metaverse: Explained
  5. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Company's Festive Sale
  6. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9; Deals and Offers Teased
  7. Vodafone Partners With Google to Promote AI Phones and Services
  8. Apple Intelligence Features Will Reportedly Not Deliver ‘Serious AI’ Performance Till 2027
  9. US Judge Orders Google to Open Up Play Store to Competition
  10. FTX Cleared to Repay Billions to Customers After Bankruptcy Plan Approval
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »