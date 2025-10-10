Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 5-Star Split ACs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale

The deals are available until 11:59pm IST on October 12.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 19:17 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on 5-Star Split ACs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale

Photo Credit: Daikin

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC can be bought at Rs. 42,390

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale began in India on September 23
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 65,000 on certain purchases
  • Select bank card holders can get extra 10 percent instant discount
Amazon's “Diwali Special” phase of its Great Indian Festival Sale is live on the e-commerce platform, weeks after it started on September 23 in India. This festive edition is expected to continue throughout Diwali, presenting shoppers with massive discounts across a wide range of products. Notable offers include deals on gadgets and home appliances, like refrigerators, smart TVs and air conditioners. Buyers can also consider lucrative deals on 5-star split ACs, which offer great energy efficiency. The sale also features smart personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and headphones.

Shoppers participating in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale can boost their savings using select bank cards. This means that if you have a credit card from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, or RBL Bank, you can get an additional 10 percent instant discount.

You can take advantage of a whopping Rs. 65,000 discount when making multiple purchases during the sale. These deals are available until 11:59pm IST on October 12, according to details on Amazon's website. Shoppers can also maximise savings through exchange offers, EMI plans, and special coupons during the festive sale.

Earlier, we highlighted some of the best discounts on 32-inch and 55-inch smart TVs. You can also check the top deals on large home appliances like 5-star rated washing machines, robotic vacuum cleaners and more.

Read on to learn about the best 5-star split AC deals you can grab before the ongoing Amazon sale wraps up.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on 5-Star Split ACs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,200 Rs. 42,390 Buy Now
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 85,990 Rs. 41,490 Buy Now
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 76,090 Rs. 39,490 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 64,400 Rs. 40,490 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 66,990 Rs. 35,490 Buy Now
Acerpure Chill Inverter Split Air Conditioner 1.5 ton Rs. 49,699 Rs. 28,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

