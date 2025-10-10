Amazon's “Diwali Special” phase of its Great Indian Festival Sale is live on the e-commerce platform, weeks after it started on September 23 in India. This festive edition is expected to continue throughout Diwali, presenting shoppers with massive discounts across a wide range of products. Notable offers include deals on gadgets and home appliances, like refrigerators, smart TVs and air conditioners. Buyers can also consider lucrative deals on 5-star split ACs, which offer great energy efficiency. The sale also features smart personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and headphones.

Shoppers participating in Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale can boost their savings using select bank cards. This means that if you have a credit card from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, or RBL Bank, you can get an additional 10 percent instant discount.

You can take advantage of a whopping Rs. 65,000 discount when making multiple purchases during the sale. These deals are available until 11:59pm IST on October 12, according to details on Amazon's website. Shoppers can also maximise savings through exchange offers, EMI plans, and special coupons during the festive sale.

Earlier, we highlighted some of the best discounts on 32-inch and 55-inch smart TVs. You can also check the top deals on large home appliances like 5-star rated washing machines, robotic vacuum cleaners and more.

Read on to learn about the best 5-star split AC deals you can grab before the ongoing Amazon sale wraps up.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on 5-Star Split ACs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,200 Rs. 42,390 Buy Now LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 85,990 Rs. 41,490 Buy Now Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 76,090 Rs. 39,490 Buy Now Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 64,400 Rs. 40,490 Buy Now Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 66,990 Rs. 35,490 Buy Now Acerpure Chill Inverter Split Air Conditioner 1.5 ton Rs. 49,699 Rs. 28,490 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.