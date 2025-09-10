Apple launched the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at its ‘Awe Dropping' event in California on Tuesday. While the all-new iPhone Air stole the headlines, major upgrades for the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro were also announced. Following a bump in screen size on the iPhone 17, both handsets now have a similar form factor and dimensions. But there are plenty of differences which set them apart, with the most glaring difference being the presence of a dedicated telephoto sensor on the Pro model.

Here are all of the key differences between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India

iPhone 17: The price of iPhone 17 in India begins at Rs. 82,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,02,900. The handset will be available in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colourways.

iPhone 17 Pro: iPhone 17 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB model. It is also available with 1TB and 2TB of storage, priced at Rs. 1,74,900 and Rs. 2,29,900, respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colour options.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Display and Processor

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and comes with upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 protection.

The handset is powered by an A19 chipset and runs on iOS 26. It comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro sports the same display as the standard iPhone 17, with identical resolution, pixel density, and peak brightness.

The new handset gets a more powerful A19 Pro chipset. Like the iPhone 17, the Pro model also ships with iOS 26 out of the box. It is offered in four storage variants — 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The handset also comes with a new vapour chamber cooling system for improved thermal management.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Cameras

iPhone 17: For optics, the iPhone 17 has a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS). This sensor can also function as a 2X telephoto camera with a 52mm focal length. There is also a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra-Wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and macro capabilities.

On the front, you get a new 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. This is the first time all three cameras at the back of an iPhone have the same 48-megapixel resolution.

The iPhone 17 Pro has the same selfie camera as the standard model.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Battery Life

iPhone 17: Apple claims the iPhone 17 can deliver up to 30 hours of video playback on a single charge. It can be charged to 50 percent in just 20 minutes of charging, when paired with a 40W adapter.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro's battery is rated to provide up to 31 hours of video playback. Fast charging figures are identical to the iPhone 17.

