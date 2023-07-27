Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched on Wednesday as the company's latest clamshell foldable smartphone and the successor to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 handset. Equipped with a new Flex Hinge and a custom version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset, and a much larger external display, the new foldable phone from Samsung brings notable improvements over its predecessor. The phone will compete with the recently launched Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo Find N2 Flip in India.

Sales of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are yet to begin — the handset is available for preorder and can be purchased from August 11 — while the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is sold via Amazon India and the company's website.

Here's a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India and specifications with its closest competitor, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India starts at Rs. 99,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is also available in a 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM, priced at Rs. 1,09,999. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 89,999.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sold in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint colour options while the Motorola Edge 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

Featuring support for dual SIM (Nano or Nano+eSIM) connectivity, both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with One UI 5.1.1 and MyUX skins, respectively. Samsung's latest foldable runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip from Qualcomm, while the Razr 40 Ultra is powered by last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Samsung and Motorola phones have 12GB and 8GB of RAM, respectively.

The inner screen on the Samsung Galaxy is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while the Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch pOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is larger than the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

There's a dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary camera and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Meanwhile, the Razr 40 Ultra also has two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Samsung foldable has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, while its Motorola counterpart has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Razr 40 Ultra has 256GB of inbuilt storage. The former has a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless and reverse wireless charging, while the latter has a 3,800mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging and 8W wireless charging.

