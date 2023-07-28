iPhone 15 family— including the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — could be unveiled sometime in September. This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated to be more expensive than the previous Pro models, and a new claim by a Barclays analyst corroborates this rumour. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same price tag as the outgoing models. The iPhone 15 Pro is said to get new cameras and a faster chipset compared to the non-Pro models.

As reported by MacRumors, Barclays analyst Tim Long mentioned in an investor note that iPhone 15 Pro models will come with a higher price tag than the ongoing iPhone 14 Pro models this year. The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly cost up to $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a price hike of $100 to $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The analyst states that the pricing would remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

In the US, the iPhone 14 Pro was launched at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,555), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max, currently the most expensive iPhone model on the market, was priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 87,530). Based on Tim Long's estimate, the iPhone 15 Pro would start at $1,099, while iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 98,000) or even $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,864).

The vanilla iPhone 14 was announced with a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700) and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 71,600).

Analyst Jeff Pu earlier in July claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model will be priced higher than the existing iPhone 14 Pro Max. The increased cost can be attributed to several rumoured hardware upgrades including a fresh periscope lens, titanium frames, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, USB Type-C charging ports, a brand-new A17 Bionic chip, and increased RAM.

A Bloomberg report earlier this week also reiterated that the iPhone 15 could have a higher price tag than the ongoing models. Apple is allegedly planning to hike the price of 2023 iPhone models to increase revenue. The company has reportedly set a target to produce around 85 million iPhone 15 units this year.

