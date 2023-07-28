Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Models May Cost Up to $200 More Than iPhone 14 Pro Variants: Report

iPhone 14 Pro was launched at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,555) last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the most expensive iPhone model available in the market

  • iPhone 15 Pro models might come with a higher price tag this year
  • The Pro model could see a price hike of $100
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to go official in September

iPhone 15 family— including the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — could be unveiled sometime in September. This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated to be more expensive than the previous Pro models, and a new claim by a Barclays analyst corroborates this rumour. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same price tag as the outgoing models. The iPhone 15 Pro is said to get new cameras and a faster chipset compared to the non-Pro models. 

As reported by MacRumors, Barclays analyst Tim Long mentioned in an investor note that iPhone 15 Pro models will come with a higher price tag than the ongoing iPhone 14 Pro models this year. The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly cost up to $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a price hike of $100 to $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The analyst states that the pricing would remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

In the US, the iPhone 14 Pro was launched at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,555), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max, currently the most expensive iPhone model on the market, was priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 87,530). Based on Tim Long's estimate, the iPhone 15 Pro would start at $1,099, while iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 98,000) or even $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,864).

The vanilla iPhone 14 was announced with a starting price tag of $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700) and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 71,600).

Analyst Jeff Pu earlier in July claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model will be priced higher than the existing iPhone 14 Pro Max. The increased cost can be attributed to several rumoured hardware upgrades including a fresh periscope lens, titanium frames, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, USB Type-C charging ports, a brand-new A17 Bionic chip, and increased RAM.

A Bloomberg report earlier this week also reiterated that the iPhone 15 could have a higher price tag than the ongoing models. Apple is allegedly planning to hike the price of 2023 iPhone models to increase revenue. The company has reportedly set a target to produce around 85 million iPhone 15 units this year.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meta’s Reels Revenue Gets AI Boost to Close in on TikTok, Set to Jump to $10 Billion This Year

iPhone 15 Pro Models May Cost Up to $200 More Than iPhone 14 Pro Variants: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

