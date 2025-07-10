Technology News
Samsung to Launch Its First Tri-Fold Smartphone by the End of This Year: Report

Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh reportedly confirmed the launch timeline of the company's first tri-fold smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 17:36 IST
Samsung to Launch Its First Tri-Fold Smartphone by the End of This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung initially teased the tri-fold briefly at its Galaxy Unpacked in January, 2025

Highlights
  • Samsung's tri-fold smartphone has been in the works for some time now
  • Samsung's tri-fold could be limited to China and South Korea
  • It is expected to have a 6.54-inch display when folded
Samsung seems to be preparing to launch its first tri-fold smartphone, possibly named the Samsung G Fold. The company teased the multi-folding device during the first Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January, sparking speculation that it would debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the recently concluded summer Galaxy Unpacked event. However, that didn't happen. Now, Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh has reportedly confirmed the timeline for the tri-fold phone's official launch.

Samsung Tri-Fold Device Gets a Launch Window

As per a report by The Korea Times, TM Roh confirmed that Samsung aims to launch its first tri-fold smartphone by the end of this year. “We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year, Roh reportedly said.

He reportedly mentioned that Samsung is prioritising the product's perfection and usability. The name hasn't been finalised yet, but he added that “as the product nears completion, we plan to make a final decision soon.” Samsung smartphone division head reportedly emphasised that Samsung plans to explore a variety of new form factors in the future to enhance AI-driven experiences of users.

Roh wasn't the only Samsung official speaking about the tri-fold. Android Authority, citing an unnamed Samsung executive, reported that the tri-fold is set for mass production. The executive reportedly said that Samsung was evaluating consumer demand for the new tri-fold form factor.

Samsung initially teased the tri-fold briefly at its Galaxy Unpacked in January. At present, Huawei's Mate XT is the only commercially available tri-fold smartphone in the market.

The Samsung G Fold was rumoured to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Recent rumours suggest that Samsung's tri-fold will be limited to China and South Korea. It is rumoured to fold inwards and could sport a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded. It is expected to have a 6.54-inch display in the folded state. The handset is tipped to feature a silicon-carbon battery.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
