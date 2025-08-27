Apple has finally announced the date of its biggest hardware launch event of the year, following weeks of speculation. The ‘Awe Dropping' event is all set to take place in the second week of September. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 17 series. However, that is not all; several more products across various categories are also anticipated.

From the iPhone 17 series and new TechWoven cases to AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) and Apple Watch Ultra 3, here's what to expect from Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event.

iPhone 17 Series

First and foremost, the iPhone 17 series is likely to be a major highlight of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event. Similar to yesteryears, we can still expect four models to be unveiled, but with a big shake-up in the lineup. As per reports, the tech giant is gearing up to replace the Plus model with a new iPhone 17 Air. It is anticipated to be the thinnest and lightest iPhone model to date, and sit between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the upcoming lineup.

Thus, Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup could comprise the following handsets:

iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Pro Max

AirPods Pro (3rd Generation)

It has been a couple of years since Apple refreshed the AirPods Pro, but a new version could finally arrive this year. As per reports, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) might see the light of day at the ‘Awe Dropping' event. The TWS earbuds are expected to carry incremental hardware upgrades over the current model, including an upgraded version of the H2 chip that powers the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

The list of upgrades also reportedly includes better active noise cancellation (ANC), battery life, and a heart rate monitoring feature, akin to the new Powerbeats Pro 2.

Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 is also reported to undergo iterative changes. The smartwatch will retain the same flat-edged design of its predecessor, but could feature an LTPO screen on top. This may potentially have a positive effect on the battery life. As per reports, an S11 SoC will power the Watch Series 11, but not much is expected in terms of upgrades. It is speculated that the same architecture as the S10 and S9 chips will be used, which powered previous generations of the Apple Watch.

Rumours also hint towards a possible inclusion of a blood pressure monitoring feature — a first for Apple's standard smartwatch lineup.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Unlike the Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be in line to receive big upgrades at this year's ‘Awe Dropping' event. One of the most notable announcements is expected to be the inclusion of the satellite connectivity feature on the smartwatch. It could enable the wearer to use a satellite to contact emergency services in remote locations where there is no Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. If this turns out to be accurate, it would make Apple's high-end smartwatch a strong competitor to Garmin's smartwatches.

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may benefit from a slightly larger screen with a rumoured 422 x 514 pixels resolution. Blood pressure monitoring could also make its way to the smartwatch as well.

Accessories

In addition to hardware, new accessories are also expected to be announced. Apple could unveil the new TechWoven case as a MagSafe accessory for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Similar to Apple's controversial FineWoven cases from 2023, the TechWoven cases are likely to be built from sustainable materials. They are expected to be available in five colour options — Black, Brown, Blue, Green, and Purple.

Leaked images suggest that the cases have two lanyard holes on each side, along with a non-slip, fabric-like texture, which is claimed to provide better grip.