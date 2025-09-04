Apple opened its latest Apple Store in India on Thursday. Apple Koregaon Park is the first-ever Apple Store in Pune and the fourth in the country, behind Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi and Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, like the preceding three outlets, will allow customers to explore products and services while offering tailored support and experiences. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant opened the Apple Hebbal store earlier this week, on September 2, while the Mumbai and Delhi stores were inaugurated in 2023.

Apple Koregaon Park Employs 68 Workers From 11 States

Apple's first-ever physical store in Pune, Apple Koregaon Park, will open at 1pm IST on September 4, the company confirmed in a press release. Customers at Apple Koregaon Park can browse the full selection of Apple products, including the iPhone 16 series, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, and accessories such as AirPods and AirTag.

The new Apple Store employs 68 team members from 11 states across India. The Pune outlet, like other Apple Stores, operates on 100 percent renewable energy and remains carbon-neutral, according to the company.

At Apple Koregaon Park, the team provides personalised setup and assistance, along with step-by-step support for switching to iOS. Customers can also access services such as Apple Trade In and financing options. There is a dedicated Apple Pickup zone as well, which streamlines online orders, enabling shoppers to collect their items in-store at a time that suits them.

Apple will conduct complimentary daily in-store sessions for Apple users, said to be especially designed for students, creators, and professionals, at the Apple Koregaon Park store. Apple Creatives guide these sessions and offer group booking options for families, friends, or teams who want to explore their Apple devices further.

To commemorate the opening, Apple is also offering free custom wallpapers and has curated a dedicated Apple Music playlist spotlighting Pune artists.