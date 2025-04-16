Technology News
CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch

CMF Phone 2 Pro is claimed to provide up to 10 percent faster CPU performance than last year's CMF Phone 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 18:08 IST
Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Phone 2 Pro will ship with a charger in the box

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro will be launched alongside new audio products
  • It will go on sale via Flipkart
  • CMF Phone 1 was launched in July last year
CMF Phone 2 Pro is all set to go official on April 28. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, the company has confirmed the chipset of the phone. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will run on a MediaTek chipset similar to last year's CMF Phone 1. It is said to deliver faster CPU and graphics performance compared to its predecessor. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be launched alongside the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus earphones. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Run on MediaTek's Chipset

Nothing's sub-brand CMF on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC. The existing CMF Phone 1 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The upcoming handset is claimed to provide a maximum 10 percent faster CPU and up to five percent graphics improvement over last year's CMF Phone 1. The chip uses MediaTek's sixth-generation NPU that will offer 4.8 TOPS AI performance.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is advertised to offer 120fps (frames per second) for BGMI gaming, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate and 53 percent network boost. It is teased to have a thin and lightweight design.

CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch on April 28 along with CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus earphones. The phone is expected to retain the design language of its predecessor. Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis recently revealed that the phone will ship with a charger in the box.

The CMF Phone 1 was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It came with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 128GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, and a portrait camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

