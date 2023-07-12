Technology News

Google Working on Android Feature That Auto Enables Airplane Mode During a Flight: Report

According to the filed patent, the feature will automatically switch to a connected flight mode before or during a flight.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Current, Airplane Mode in Android can be activated by tapping a toggle

  • Google has filed a patent with the WIPO
  • The feature will automatically activate Connected Flight Mode
  • Feature will let the device connect to in-flight Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Google is reportedly working on a new Android feature that will help users automatically turn on Airplane mode during a flight. The technology is also said to offer improved functionalities for Airplane mode. The company has filed a patent for its upcoming connected flight mode via World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Currently, users are required to manually turn on the Airplane mode when on a flight. Also, existing Airplane mode feature shuts down all connections on most devices.

According to a report by ParkiFly in collaboration with David Kowalski (Twitter @xleaks7), Google has filed a patent for a connected flight mode. The feature is said to automatically switch the mobile device to a connected flight mode while onboarding a flight. It will detect pressure drop, acceleration/velocity, cabin sounds, ultrasonic signal, GPS signal, Cellular ID, and Wi-Fi signal to disable automatic backups, background application refresh, and updates, as per the patent filings.

Moreover, Google will also access travel booking activity, check-in status, to automatically enable this feature. That's not all, the feature will also enable selective network connectivity options like in-flight Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

With this new technology, passengers will no longer need to manually activate flight mode while onboarding an aircraft. The feature will also switch devices back to normal mode by reactivating cellular connections and restoring standard settings after landing. The existing flight mode disable all wireless connections, including cellular networks, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth on most devices when turned on. However, you can turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth after you've enabled Airplane mode.

Recently, Google was also spotted to be working on a new ‘Undo' button for its Android keyboard GBoard, enabling users to bring back deleted text. According to a report, Google will add a new Undo option to its GBoard. The feature is currently being tested and is available in the latest GBoard beta version. 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Wipro Commits $1 Billion Investment Into AI, Plans to Train 2.5 Lakh Employees on AI

