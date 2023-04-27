Google Pixel 7a, expected to succeed the Pixel 6a handset, that launched in May 2022, is likely to be unveiled on May 10 at the Google I/O event. The upcoming Google smartphone is expected to come with improvements over its predecessors. Several reports and leaks of the phone and its protective case have previously suggested several specifications and features. Now, another new report claims to have the complete list of specifications of the Pixel 7a ahead of its release, and here is what it suggests.

According to a 91Mobiles report citing reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Pixel 7a smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported phone is expected to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel 7a is likely to be powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chipset, similar to the ones used to power Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, that launched in October 2022. The handset is expected to be paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The 10.8-megapixel front camera will likely be housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery unit claimed to provide up to 72 hours of backup with 20W wired charging support, the Pixel 7a is also said to support wireless charging. For security, previous reports have suggested that the handset will come equipped with a face unlock feature, alongside an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Earlier leaks have also suggested that the Pixel 7a will launch in three colour variants - grey, white, and blue, which could be officially named Charcoal, Snow, and Sea, respectively. Another earlier report claimed that the Pixel 7a will be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) in the US.

