Honor Magic 7 Lite may launch in select global markets soon. The company has yet to announce the launch or confirm the moniker of the purported handset. Meanwhile, the phone has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Supported Devices and Play Console listings. The model number in the listings suggests that the Honor Magic 7 Lite could be a remodelled version of the Honor X9c, which was launched in Malaysia recently. Notably, the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro were launched in China on October 30 and are confirmed to be introduced globally soon.
The Honor Magic 7 Lite with the model number HNBRP-Q1 was spotted on Google Play Supported Devices as well as the Play Console database, according to a MySmartPrice report. The model number is the same as that of the Honor X9c, which was launched in Malaysia earlier this week. This suggests that the Honor Magic 7 Lite could launch as a remodelled version of the Honor X9c in select markets.
The Honor Magic 7 Lite front panel image on Play Console shows a design similar to the Honor X9c, solidifying the possibility of a rebrand even more. It appears with slim bezels and dual punch-hole cutout at the top. However, readers should take this speculation with a pinch of salt until any official confirmation.
The report adds that the Play Console listing of the Honor Magic 7 Lite shows that it will get a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin on top and sport a full-HD+ (1,224 x 2,700 pixels) display.
Notably, the Honor X9c comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits typical brightness. It carries a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit including a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor and an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance. It packs a 6,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.
