Honor 300 Design Spotted in Leaked Live Images; Could Feature Asymmetrical Rear Camera Module

Honor 300 is seen in a purple shade in the live images leaked by several tipsters on Weibo.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2024 19:16 IST
Honor 200 (above) has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood

Highlights
  • Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro are said to be on the way
  • Honor 200 was released in China in May this year
  • Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display
Honor 300 is tipped to launch later this month or in December, alongside the Honor 300 Pro. The smartphone maker is still tight-lipped about the arrival of the Honor 300 series, but the design of the vanilla model has already been leaked on a Chinese microblogging website. The renders reveal the design of the rear panel on the Honor 300 and showcase its irregular-shaped camera island. The Honor 300 is anticipated to come with a few hardware upgrades over the Honor 200. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Honor 300 Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch

Multiple tipsters have shared images showing Chinese actress Yu Shuxin (Esther Yu) using the purported Honor 300 phone. They posted several images on the Chinese microblogging platform showing the actress with an Honor smartphone in hand. The handset is seen in a light purple shade with an asymmetrical-shaped camera island and glossy finish. The camera setup seems to include dual sensors alongside an LED flash. The design language of the phone appears to be different from its predecessor.

honor 300 leak weibo Honor 300

Honor 300 alleged live image
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaoai Digital Circle

 

While the renders do offer a clear look at the rear panel on the Honor 300, further details about internal specifications are still under wraps. However, previous leaks hinted that the Honor 300 series will feature 1.5K OLED screens. They could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Like the Honor 200 models, the upcoming phones are said to support 100W wired charging and wireless charging.

The Honor 200 was released in China in May. It was launched in India in July with an initial price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

The Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display and has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. It sports 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. It has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
