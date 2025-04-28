Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro will likely be unveiled soon, and the purported handsets have surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. The listings for these handsets reveals the model numbers of the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. Additionally, European pricing and colour options of the vanilla Honor 400 have also been leaked. Both phones are expected to feature OLED screens and Snapdragon chipsets. They could be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,300mAh battery.

Honor 400 Price (Expected)

As spotted by Gizmochina, the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro smartphones have appeared on the MIIT website with model numbers DNN-AN00 and DNP-AN00. Model number DNN-AN00 is said to be associated with Honor 400, while model number DNP-AN00 is said to belong to Honor 400 Pro. The screenshot showing the listing on the CMIIT database suggests that they received the certification on April 21.

Meanwhile, TheTechOutlook has leaked the European pricing of the standard Honor 400. It is said to cost EUR 468.89 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The handset is said to be available in black, gold, and silver colour options.

The Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro are tipped to run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. They are said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera, and both handsets could be equipped with a 5,300mAh battery.

Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Honor 400 is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It could pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset is said to have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build and 66W wired fast charging support.

On the other hand, the upcoming Honor 400 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits brightness. It is said to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

It will reportedly carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model is said to have 100W fast charging support. It is expected to feature IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Both phones are likely to offer different AI features like AI Translation, AI Writing Tools, AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Minutes, and AI Subtitles.