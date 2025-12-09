Black Shark is getting ready to launch a new gaming tablet in global markets. The official launch date is still under wraps, but the Xiaomi-backed brand has teased the device on social media. The Black Shark gaming tablet is confirmed to come with a compact form factor with an 8.8-inch display. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset. The tablet is expected to pack a 7,300mAh battery, with charging capped at 20W. The Black Shark brand is known for its high-performance gaming smartphones.

Black Shark Gaming Tablet Features Teased Ahead of Launch

The company has begun teasing the launch of an upcoming gaming tablet in Malaysia via Facebook. While the exact launch date and official name of the device remain undisclosed, teaser posters have revealed some of its key details. The tablet will feature a compact, portable design with an 8.8-inch display. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

The upcoming Black Shark gaming tablet will feature a 'signature cooling system'. The launch of the tablet is confirmed to take place later this month.

A recent report from XiaomiTime revealed the design and key specifications of Black Shark's upcoming gaming tablet. It is said to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This would mark a shift from previous models, which used chipsets from MediaTek and Unisoc. The upcoming tablet could also get a 7,300mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Pad 8 in China with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This model features up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on HyperOS 3 and sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2,136x3,200 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet has a 9,200mAh battery with 45W charging support.