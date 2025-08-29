Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a special offer on several of its entry-level broadband plans in India, as part of its Bharat Fiber service. As per the state-owned telecom service provider (TSP), customers can avail of discounts on the monthly tariff for three months. Apart from this, they will also be able to enjoy free service for the first month, essentially extending the offer to a total of four months.

BSNL Broadband Offers: Price, Validity

As per BSNL, Bharat Fiber offer is valid on the Fiber Basic and Fiber Basic Neo plans, priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 449, respectively.

The former offers benefits such as up to 60Mbps speed, unlimited data for downloads, and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. There is a cap of 3,300 GB, post exhaustion of which, the speeds will be reduced to 4Mbps, under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

As per the telecom operator, BSNL Bharat Fiber customers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 100 on this plan for a period of three months. This brings down the effective cost of the Fiber Basic broadband plan to Rs. 399 per month.

Meanwhile, the BSNL Fiber Basic Neo plan also offers similar benefits, but at a reduced 50Mbps speed. You get unlimited local and STD calls, a 3,300GB data cap, and unlimited downloads. As part of the offer, it is being offered with a discount of Rs. 50. This means customers can avail of this plan at Rs. 399 per month as well, for three months.

Additionally, BSNL is offering the first month free when availing of any of the aforementioned plans. This essentially means that customers will get the first month free, after which they can enjoy discounts for another three months, effectively extending the special offer to four months.

As per TelecomTalk, customers have till September 30 to avail of this offer. However, it is to be noted that the offer's availability will depend on the circle the customer resides in. Customers are advised to check their eligibility via the BSNL website or the BSNL Self Care app, available on both Android and iOS.