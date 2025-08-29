Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Announces Special Offer on Entry Level Broadband Plans With Discounts, Free One Month Usage

BSNL Announces Special Offer on Entry-Level Broadband Plans With Discounts, Free One Month Usage

The offer is reportedly valid till September 30, 2025 in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 August 2025 09:40 IST
BSNL Announces Special Offer on Entry-Level Broadband Plans With Discounts, Free One Month Usage

Bharat Fiber is BSNL's Fiber to the Home (FTTH) high-speed internet service

Highlights
  • BSNL offers discounts on Rs. 499 and Rs. 449 Bharat Fiber plans
  • Both plans are discounted to Rs. 399 per month for three months
  • BSNL customers can also enjoy free usage for the first month
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a special offer on several of its entry-level broadband plans in India, as part of its Bharat Fiber service. As per the state-owned telecom service provider (TSP), customers can avail of discounts on the monthly tariff for three months. Apart from this, they will also be able to enjoy free service for the first month, essentially extending the offer to a total of four months.

BSNL Broadband Offers: Price, Validity

As per BSNL, Bharat Fiber offer is valid on the Fiber Basic and Fiber Basic Neo plans, priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 449, respectively.

The former offers benefits such as up to 60Mbps speed, unlimited data for downloads, and unlimited local and STD calls to any network. There is a cap of 3,300 GB, post exhaustion of which, the speeds will be reduced to 4Mbps, under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

As per the telecom operator, BSNL Bharat Fiber customers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 100 on this plan for a period of three months. This brings down the effective cost of the Fiber Basic broadband plan to Rs. 399 per month.

Meanwhile, the BSNL Fiber Basic Neo plan also offers similar benefits, but at a reduced 50Mbps speed. You get unlimited local and STD calls, a 3,300GB data cap, and unlimited downloads. As part of the offer, it is being offered with a discount of Rs. 50. This means customers can avail of this plan at Rs. 399 per month as well, for three months.

Additionally, BSNL is offering the first month free when availing of any of the aforementioned plans. This essentially means that customers will get the first month free, after which they can enjoy discounts for another three months, effectively extending the special offer to four months.

As per TelecomTalk, customers have till September 30 to avail of this offer. However, it is to be noted that the offer's availability will depend on the circle the customer resides in. Customers are advised to check their eligibility via the BSNL website or the BSNL Self Care app, available on both Android and iOS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL FTTH, Bharat Fiber, BSNL offer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple’s Crossbody Strap Accessory for iPhone 17 Cases Leaked; May Use Magnetic Mechanism for Versatility

Related Stories

BSNL Announces Special Offer on Entry-Level Broadband Plans With Discounts, Free One Month Usage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. Your Gmail Password Might Have Been Leaked: How to Secure Your Account
  4. BSNL Announces Special Offer on These Bharat Fiber Broadband Plans
  5. Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Launched in India: See Price, Features
  6. OnePlus 15 Leaks: Everything We Know So Far About the Design and Specs
  7. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
  8. Google's Phone App Now Supports 'Profile Cards': Here's How to Set Yours Up
  9. Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder Join PS Plus in September
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Confirms Plans for GCUL Layer-1 Blockchain Project for Financial Institutions
  2. Honor Magic V5 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,820mAh Battery Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. BSNL Announces Special Offer on Entry-Level Broadband Plans With Discounts, Free One Month Usage
  4. Apple’s Crossbody Strap Accessory for iPhone 17 Cases Leaked; May Use Magnetic Mechanism for Versatility
  5. RIL 48th AGM 2025 Today: How to Watch LIVE, Expected Announcements
  6. Samsung SmartThings Family Care Update Adds New Safety Features, Simplifies Setup Process
  7. Crystal Dynamics Announces Second Round of Layoffs This Year, Says Next Tomb Raider Game Is Unaffected
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Visits Geekbench With Dimensity 9400+ SoC; Specifications Leaked Days Ahead of Debut
  9. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
  10. Google Data Breach Exposed 2.5 Billion Accounts: How to Secure Your Gmail Account
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »