The Realme 15 5G Series is now available for purchase in India, following its debut on July 24. The lineup comprises two models — Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G, and both handsets come with 6.67-inch AMOLED screens with a 144Hz refresh rate. The standard model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset whereas the Pro variant gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Both phones ship with several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed imaging tools.

Realme 15 5G Series Price in India

The Realme 15 5G Series is available for purchase in India starting today. The price of Realme 15 Pro 5G begins at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 33,999. The handset is also offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options, priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

Buyers can purchase it in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green colour options.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G is priced in India at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Its 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

The handset is sold in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green shades.

Realme 15 5G Series Offers

As part of the launch offers, customers can take advantage of up to Rs. 3,000 off on the Realme 15 Pro 5G with select bank cards. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 on the handset. Meanwhile, Realme 15 5G can be purchased with a Rs. 2,000 instant discount with select cards, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Inclusive of the offers, the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G price starts at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively.

Alongside the commencement of the sale, Realme India also revealed the pre-booking numbers of the Realme 15 5G Series. As per the company, it recorded 130 percent more pre-bookings for the Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro 5G compared to the preceding models.