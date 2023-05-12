Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be released in the market soon. The purported clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to launch as the successor to the Moto Razr 2022. The handset is expected to be considerably better in design and performance than its predecessor, as hinted by Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang earlier this year. The phone has previously been rumoured to launch with Moto Razr+ and Moto Razr 2023 monikers in select regions. Earlier leaks hinted at specifications and design renders of the foldable handset. Now, a new leak of high-quality press renders suggest the colour options of the smartphone.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass shared alleged press renders of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in a series of tweets. The phone is seen in black, blue, and red colour variants. This backs up an earlier report which claimed that the handset will be offered in Glacier Blue (blue), Infinite Black (black), and Viva Magenta (red) colour options.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be a lightweight, sleek foldable smartphone with spill and splash resistance. The leaked press renders reaffirm the expected sleek appearance of the handset. The rear panel of the phone is seen sporting two separate circular camera rings aligned horizontally alongside an LED flash panel.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, according to a previous leak. The leak also suggested that the phone will come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The cover display of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to have a resolution of 1056x1066 pixels, while the inner, main 120Hz AMOLED display is expected to have a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

