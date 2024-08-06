Apple released the iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone on Monday. The update brings a handful of new features for Apple users, with some of them based on the feedback received from previous beta updates. The user interface (UI) of the Photos app has been tweaked to make accessing media more convenient, while the Safari browser gets a new feature that aims to reduce distractions while reading web pages. The update also contains bug fixes and system improvements for the iPhone.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 Features

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, Apple showcased its revamped Photos app with a new carousel that enabled users to view highlights that was updated every day. When it was rolled out with the developer beta, it received mixed feedback from users, with some of them complaining about the complexity of viewing media. It appears that Apple has listened to the feedback by rolling back the carousel feature with iOS 18 Developer Beta 5.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 Is Now Available

The update also brings a new feature to Safari which can potentially reduce distractions, such as ads appearing on the page. The feature, dubbed Hide Distracting Items, is capable of hiding different elements that overlay on a web page. However, it explicitly states that it is not an ad blocker and that the hidden elements will reappear if the page is refreshed. Also, it does not automatically hide items but requires manual selection.

According to Apple, its update also brings new dark mode icons for two stock apps: Find My and Maps. Tweaks have been made to the Screen Mirroring and Cellular Data icons in the iPhone Control Centre. Furthermore, a new Edit Pages option now appears when users press and hold on the home screen which enables them to remove select home screen pages.

In addition to the rollout of the iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 update for the iPhone, Apple also released the fifth developer betas of iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and macOS Sequoia beta 5 for its devices. iOS 18 is expected to be publicly available to iPhone users later this year.