iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone Rolls Out With Photos App Enhancements and Other Features

The update brings a new feature to the iPhone which is capable of hiding different elements that overlay on a web page to reduce distractions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 12:38 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple first showcased iOS 18 and its new features at WWDC 2024 on June 10

Highlights
  • iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 is now available for download
  • The update is only accessible to developers registered with Apple
  • It brings new features for two iPhone apps: Photos and Safari
Apple released the iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone on Monday. The update brings a handful of new features for Apple users, with some of them based on the feedback received from previous beta updates. The user interface (UI) of the Photos app has been tweaked to make accessing media more convenient, while the Safari browser gets a new feature that aims to reduce distractions while reading web pages. The update also contains bug fixes and system improvements for the iPhone.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 Features

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10, Apple showcased its revamped Photos app with a new carousel that enabled users to view highlights that was updated every day. When it was rolled out with the developer beta, it received mixed feedback from users, with some of them complaining about the complexity of viewing media. It appears that Apple has listened to the feedback by rolling back the carousel feature with iOS 18 Developer Beta 5.

ios 18 dev beta 5 iOS 18 Developer Beta 5

iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 Is Now Available

The update also brings a new feature to Safari which can potentially reduce distractions, such as ads appearing on the page. The feature, dubbed Hide Distracting Items, is capable of hiding different elements that overlay on a web page. However, it explicitly states that it is not an ad blocker and that the hidden elements will reappear if the page is refreshed. Also, it does not automatically hide items but requires manual selection.

According to Apple, its update also brings new dark mode icons for two stock apps: Find My and Maps. Tweaks have been made to the Screen Mirroring and Cellular Data icons in the iPhone Control Centre. Furthermore, a new Edit Pages option now appears when users press and hold on the home screen which enables them to remove select home screen pages.

In addition to the rollout of the iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 update for the iPhone, Apple also released the fifth developer betas of iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and macOS Sequoia beta 5 for its devices. iOS 18 is expected to be publicly available to iPhone users later this year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
