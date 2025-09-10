Technology News
Apple Announces iOS 26 and watchOS 26 Release Date for All Eligible Devices

iOS 26 Release Date: Apple changed the naming convention of its OS to iOS 26 to reflect the release season. Here's a list of compatible Apple devices.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2025 06:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 26 also brings new Apple Intelligence features for Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app

Highlights
  • Apple introduced the new Liquid Glass UI design with iOS 26
  • watchOS 26 brings Live Translation to Messages to Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch Series 11 to run on watchOS 26 out of the box
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on Tuesday was centred around the new hardware launches. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone 17 series, the Apple Watch Series 11, and the AirPods Pro 3 during the pre-recorded event. However, the company also announced the release date of iOS 26, which will power the iPhone 17 series and other compatible handsets, as well as the watchOS 26, which will run on the Watch Series 11. Both of these new operating systems arrive with new features, upgrades, and design changes.

iOS 26 and watchOS 26 Release Date

During the iPhone 17 series launch event, the tech giant announced that iOS 26 will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) software update on September 15. Apple highlights that some features may not be available in all languages or regions, and availability might vary due to local laws and regulations.

Similarly, the global stable version of watchOS 26 will also be rolled out on September 15. The operating system will be available for Apple Watch Series 6 or newer, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) or newer, and all Apple Watch Ultra models. Notably, to pair the smartwatch, users will require an iPhone 11 or newer running iOS 26.

iOS 26 Compatible Devices List

Here's a detailed list of iPhones that will get the iOS 26 update. Notably, iOS 26 is compatible with iPhone 11 series or newer, iPhone SE (2nd generation) or newer, and the iPhone 16e.

Check if your phone is featured in the list below:

  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26 Features

Apart from announcing the release date and compatible devices, Apple also mentioned several new features users will get access to with the upcoming iPhone OS update. iOS 26 introduces the new Liquid Glass design language, featuring bars, sliders, and other UI elements that reflect and refract their surroundings. These elements are almost entirely translucent and are available across controls, navigation, app icons, menus, buttons, and widgets.

iOS 26 also brings new Apple Intelligence features, such as Live Translation, which translates text and audio in real-time across multiple languages in the Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps. Visual intelligence has also been upgraded, and it can now be used to capture screenshots and search or take action on anything appearing on the iPhone screen.

Additionally, iOS 26 also introduces new features in CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games, a new app that acts as a central hub for all the games on the device.

watchOS 26 Features

Just like iOS 26, watchOS 26 also bring a complete design overhaul with Liquid Glass, which can be seen across the Photos watch face, Smart Stack widgets, Smart Stack hints, notifications, Control Centre, and in-app controls and navigation. Two new watch faces, Flow and Exactograph, have been added, and more than 20 watch faces have been updated.

One interesting feature of the new OS update is the wrist flick gesture that can be used to dismiss notifications, stop timers, silence alarms, and more. The Live Translation feature in Messages is also available via watchOS 26, allowing users to get automatically translated incoming text messages. Notably, this will only work when the Apple Watch is paired with an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone.

Additionally, AI-powered Hold Assist and Call Screening features will also be available with watchOS 26. The former eliminates the need for the user to wait for a live agent while connecting to a company's customer care service. At the same time, the latter can be used to collect a name and reason for calling from an unknown incoming caller, before the call is transferred to the user. Just like Live Translation, this also requires pairing with an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone.

Comments

