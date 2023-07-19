Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera: All Details

iPhone 16‌ Pro Max is tipped to pack a larger camera sensor with a 1/1.14-inch size.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2023 15:57 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September
  • Launch of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is at least a year away
  • iPhone 15 Pro model are expected to feature a periscope camera

iPhone 15 series is expected to go official in September, but ahead of it, rumours about next year's iPhone series are already circulating online. The purported iPhone 16 series might offer significant camera upgrades and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a super telephoto periscope zoom camera. Apple has been packing improved camera units on iPhone models each year. The company is expected to pack a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. The non-pro models in the iPhone 15 series are also said to get a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station recently posted alleged specifications of the unannounced iPhone 16 Pro Max on Weibo. According to him, the upcoming flagship handset will have a super telephoto periscope zoom camera. Super zoom lenses have a focal length of over 300mm. The ongoing iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro models have a focal length of around 77mm, so the 300mm focal length would be a significant upgrade over previous models. Super telephoto cameras are widely used for sports and wildlife photography. It would also assist in portrait photography.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will have a larger camera sensor that could be 1/1.14 inches in size. In comparison, the current ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a periscope camera as well. As per an earlier rumour, the periscope lens will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom. So presumably next year's iPhone 16 series might debut with an even more advanced camera system. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launch is easily more than a year away, so these speculations can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, likely to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September. All models in the series are said to come with the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. The non-Pro models are expected to pack an improved 48-megapixel wide camera sensor as well.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16, Apple, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  3. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  4. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  6. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Will Be Sold in India at This Price
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  8. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Gets First Camera-Focussed Software Update: Details
  10. Oppo K11 5G Price, Key Specifications Teased; to Launch on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Did Not Violate Animal Research Rules Beyond 2019 Incident, US Agency Tells Lawmakers
  2. US Antitrust Regulators Plan Tougher Big Tech Merger Guidelines
  3. iPhone 16 May Use New Battery Technology to Offer Longer Battery Life: Details
  4. Australian Banks Pull Back Support to ‘Risky’ Exchanges to Shake Up Crypto Sector
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED 98-inch and 85-inch Televisions Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Sued Again Over Severance Pay, Lawsuit Claims Company Owes at Least $500 Million to Ex-Workers
  7. All New Tourist Vehicles Provided for Rentals in Goa to be EVs from January 2024, CM Says
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera: All Details
  9. Google Says Court Order to Lower Disney+ Hotstar Fee for In-App Purchases in India Is Temporary
  10. Realme Pad 2 With 11.5-Inch 120Hz 2K Display, 8,360mAh Battery Unveiled in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.