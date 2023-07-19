iPhone 15 series is expected to go official in September, but ahead of it, rumours about next year's iPhone series are already circulating online. The purported iPhone 16 series might offer significant camera upgrades and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a super telephoto periscope zoom camera. Apple has been packing improved camera units on iPhone models each year. The company is expected to pack a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. The non-pro models in the iPhone 15 series are also said to get a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station recently posted alleged specifications of the unannounced iPhone 16 Pro Max on Weibo. According to him, the upcoming flagship handset will have a super telephoto periscope zoom camera. Super zoom lenses have a focal length of over 300mm. The ongoing iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro models have a focal length of around 77mm, so the 300mm focal length would be a significant upgrade over previous models. Super telephoto cameras are widely used for sports and wildlife photography. It would also assist in portrait photography.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will have a larger camera sensor that could be 1/1.14 inches in size. In comparison, the current ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a periscope camera as well. As per an earlier rumour, the periscope lens will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom. So presumably next year's iPhone 16 series might debut with an even more advanced camera system. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launch is easily more than a year away, so these speculations can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, likely to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in September. All models in the series are said to come with the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models are tipped to be powered by the A17 Bionic SoC. The non-Pro models are expected to pack an improved 48-megapixel wide camera sensor as well.

