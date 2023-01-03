iPhone 13 or users with older iPhone models looking to replace their battery should now be planning to get it done before the end of February. Apple has revealed it is planning to increase the battery replacement cost by $20 (roughly Rs. 2,000). The Cupertino company does not cover iPhone batteries in its warranty. However, AppleCare+ members can get their iPhone batteries replaced at no additional cost if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity, the company says.

Apple's support page now mentions that battery replacement costs for all out-of-warranty iPhone 13 or older models will be increased by $20 (roughly Rs. 2,000). The new prices will take effect from March 1.

The Cupertino company currently charges $69 (roughly Rs. 6,000) for battery replacement for out-of-warranty iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone X. Meanwhile, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and other previous models cost $49 (roughly Rs. 4,000). However, [Apple] already takes $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for battery replacement on iPhone 14 series models.

In related news, the company is believed to be focusing on providing an improved battery life with its next iPhone 15 series handsets. A recent report suggested that the new lineup of smartphones will come with an Apple A17 chip, which might be up to 35 percent more energy efficient than the current A16 Bionic chip.

Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the A16 Bionic SoC. Similarly, only iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be powered by the Apple A17 chip, whereas the non-pro variants are said to get the A16 Bionic chip.

Apple does not officially reveal the battery capacities of its handsets. According to a past report, the iPhone 14 packs a 3,279mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Plus gets a 4,325mAh battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro houses a 3,200mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 4,323mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.