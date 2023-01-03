Technology News

iPhone Battery Replacement for Older Models to Get More Expensive From March

Battery replacement cost for the iPhone 14 series will remain at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 reportedly packs a 3,279mAh battery

  • Apple could be focusing on offering improved battery life with A17 chip
  • iPhone 13 battery replacement service currently costs $69
  • AppleCare+ users can get this service at no additional cost

iPhone 13 or users with older iPhone models looking to replace their battery should now be planning to get it done before the end of February. Apple has revealed it is planning to increase the battery replacement cost by $20 (roughly Rs. 2,000). The Cupertino company does not cover iPhone batteries in its warranty. However, AppleCare+ members can get their iPhone batteries replaced at no additional cost if the battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity, the company says.

Apple's support page now mentions that battery replacement costs for all out-of-warranty iPhone 13 or older models will be increased by $20 (roughly Rs. 2,000). The new prices will take effect from March 1.

The Cupertino company currently charges $69 (roughly Rs. 6,000) for battery replacement for out-of-warranty iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone X. Meanwhile, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and other previous models cost $49 (roughly Rs. 4,000). However, [Apple] already takes $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for battery replacement on iPhone 14 series models.

In related news, the company is believed to be focusing on providing an improved battery life with its next iPhone 15 series handsets. A recent report suggested that the new lineup of smartphones will come with an Apple A17 chip, which might be up to 35 percent more energy efficient than the current A16 Bionic chip.

Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the A16 Bionic SoC. Similarly, only iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be powered by the Apple A17 chip, whereas the non-pro variants are said to get the A16 Bionic chip.

Apple does not officially reveal the battery capacities of its handsets. According to a past report, the iPhone 14 packs a 3,279mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Plus gets a 4,325mAh battery. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro houses a 3,200mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 4,323mAh battery.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
