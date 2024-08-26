The iPhone 16 series, likely to include the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is believed to debut in the second week of September. As excitement builds around the launch of the next iPhone lineup, a new report reveals details about Apple's production plans for this year. The Cupertino-based company is reportedly gearing up to produce about 90.1 million iPhone units this year, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will make up 37 percent of the total production. This latest finding signals Apple's strong faith in the demand for its new iPhone Pro models.

Apple May Produce More iPhone Units This Year

As per a report by the Korean outlet The Elec, for the iPhone 16 series, Apple aims to produce around 90.1 million units. The standard iPhone 16 is said to consist of 24.5 million units of the total mix, while the iPhone 16 Plus could come at 5.8 million. The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly amount to 26.6 million units of the total production, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could amount to 33.2 million of the total mix.

As a percentage, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly make up 27 percent and 6 percent of the total production, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to have a 30 percent and 37 percent share of shipments, respectively. This indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro series will account for 67 percent of total production, with the remaining 33 percent consisting of the non-Pro models.

This is a slight increase from last year's ratio, indicating that Apple expects higher shipments of the iPhone 16 Pro models compared to the standard variants. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro reportedly sat at 60 percent of the total production last year.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series on September 10. The Pro models are said to run on Apple's rumoured A18 Pro chip, while the non-Pro models are tipped to be equipped with an A18 Bionic chip. All phones in the lineup could offer on-device AI features.