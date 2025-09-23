Apple released the first iOS 26.1 beta update for eligible iPhone models on Monday. According to a report, the latest beta expands the number of languages that are supported by Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. It now supports Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, and several other languages. Apart from this, Live Translation for AirPods, which was announced at the ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9, will also reportedly benefit from more languages that work with the feature.

As always, Apple has not revealed what's included in the first iOS 26.1 beta update. The release notes simply state, “iOS 26 beta gives you an early preview of the upcoming apps, features, and technologies.” It comes with the build number 23B5044l.

The folks over at MacRumors have taken a deep dive into the update, and we now have an idea of what's available to beta testers.

To begin with, Apple Intelligence now reportedly supports eight new languages. These include Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese. This was first announced by Apple at its September event in 2024, and the language expansion is now rolling out.

With the announcement of the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) earlier this month, the Cupertino-based tech giant introduced a Live Translation feature. It leverages Apple Intelligence to enable real-time language translation during conversations. This feature is also reported to be receiving support for more languages with the iOS 26.1 Beta update. It will support the following additional languages:

Japanese Korean Italian Chinese (Mandarin Traditional) Chinese (Simplified)

Apple says iOS 26.1 Beta is compatible with all of the iPhone models that have received the stable iOS 26 update and are enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. However, the Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 17 series.

Navigate to the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now to install the iOS 26.1 Beta update on your iPhone.