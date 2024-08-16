Technology News
iPhone 16 Pro Dummy Units Suggest Four Colourways; May Get a New Gold Finish

iPhone 15 Pro is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium and Blue Titanium shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 18:29 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Dummy Units Suggest Four Colourways; May Get a New Gold Finish

Photo Credit: X/ @SonnyDickson

iPhone 16 Pro was earlier said to come in three colour options

  • iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be launched next month
  • Dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro have been leaked by a tipster
  • iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to run on an A18 Pro chip
iPhone 16 lineup is widely expected to arrive in September. Over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous leaks about the entire iPhone 16 portfolio. Most recently, the iPhone 16 Pro models leaked in a new render. The alleged image suggests four colour options for the flagship phone. The image seems to belong to the dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro and it appears that the next iPhone could be available in a new colourway.

iPhone 16 Pro Leaks in Four Colours

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared an image of the iPhone 16 Pro colour options on X (formerly Twitter). The image shows the dummy units in black, white, gold, and grey or titanium colourways. The image aligns with what we have seen in his previous post.

The post doesn't share hints about the official colour names, but Apple is likely to stick with the iPhone 15 Pro model's Titanium colourway branding for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro phones. Further, the image suggests a potential size upgrade compared to its predecessors and diagonally arranged rear cameras

The newly shown gold colour option could replace the Blue Titanium shade in the existing iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

Back in May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be offered in black, white (or silver), grey, and rose shades. The new rose hue was said to replace the Blue Titanium colour. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, and Blue Titanium shades.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications (Rumored)

The iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to run on the A18 Pro chip and offer a display upgrade from 6.1-inch to 6.27-inch. It is tipped to feature a 3,577mAh battery. Further, the phone could offer 40W wired charging support and 20W wireless charging via MagSafe.

 

