Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, is set to get new features and upgrades to existing features once the iOS 26 update is released. Based on past trends, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to release the stable version of the operating system the same month as the launch of its new iPhone lineup. With the 'Awe Dropping' event taking place on September 9, users with a compatible device might get to use the new AI features before the end of the month.

Based on the public beta releases so far, we have a fair idea about the new AI features the company is planning to bring to its smartphones this month. Of course, there is a possibility that Apple is planning a few surprises for its iPhone 17 series launch event. But not counting them, the new features and upgrades still run into double digits. Let's take a look at what Apple Intelligence might be bringing with the iOS 26 update.

Apple Intelligence Features Arriving With iOS 26

With the upcoming iOS 26 update, Apple has taken a utilitarian approach, focusing on AI features that can be useful to users, instead of novelty features such as Genmoji and Image Playground. One big focus area for the tech giant seems to be communication.

iOS 26 is expected to bring Live Translation for Messages, which allows two-way translation of messages in supported languages. A Messages poll suggestion feature is also expected to be added, which shows suggestions to create polls based on conversations in groups.

The Messages app is also expected to get a new Conversation backgrounds feature, which utilises Image Playground to create custom images for conversation backgrounds. Additionally, Apple is also adding a natural language search feature in Messages, that allows users to find messages, photos, and URLs.

FaceTime and the Phone app can also get a new Live Translation feature for calls with iOS 26, which will allow users to receive transcribed or spoken translation during calls. Additionally, Apple can also offer AI-generated voicemail summaries.

Coming to other apps, Apple Maps is expected to get a reimagined search system with the upcoming update that will allow users to make natural language queries while looking up locations, landmarks, and more. Apple Intelligence is also expected to be integrated with the Shortcuts app, and users can use nine different actions, such as choosing AI models, opening Visual Intelligence, creating images, and more, while creating a new shortcut.

The Reminders app is also expected to get a couple of new AI features. First is Suggestions, which shows reminders that a user can create based on content from their emails, websites they visit, or notes. The second feature uses AI to automatically categorise different reminders. Apart from this, Apple Wallet is also expected to get a new feature that uses AI to show order tracking information from emails. The feature also supports Amazon purchases.

There is also a feature that users might not get access to immediately, but might soon see in the third-party apps they use. Apple is making its third-party Foundation models available to all developers, who can now use its capability to build new features in existing apps or create new AI apps from scratch.

iOS 26 Brings Improvements to Genmoji and Image Playground

Apple is also expected to upgrade Genmoji and Image Playground with new capabilities. With iOS 26, Image Playground can use ChatGPT's models to generate images. Users might be able to change facial expressions as well as personal attributes in images generated using the Apple Intelligence tool. Genmoji is also expected to offer a feature that allows users to mix two emojis to create a new one.

Finally, the iPhone maker is also expected to integrate ChatGPT in Visual Intelligence, allowing users to ask the OpenAI chatbot about screenshots. While not exactly a feature, Apple is also expected to bring the AI-powered Adaptive Power mode that optimises the device for a longer battery life.

Notably, not all iPhone models are compatible with Apple Intelligence. Currently, the feature is available with the iPhone 15 Pro models, the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16e, and is expected to be available across the iPhone 17 series.