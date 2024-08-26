OnePlus Ace 5 series is expected to debut in China later this year comprising two models: Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. The latter has now been tipped to come equipped with features such as a 1.5K resolution display, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Furthermore, the handset, touted as a mid-range to high-end model, is also speculated to undergo a design overhaul and may sport a glass-ceramic body.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Leak

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about an upcoming handset that is being referred to as the purported OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. The smartphone is said to come with a chipset with model number SM8750 – a reference to the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset that is expected to launch at the Snapdragon 2024 Summit in October.

Additionally, the handset is also reported to feature a 1.5K display which is also rumoured to be featured on the purported Realme GT 7 Pro. Previous leaks have suggested that this screen may have a flat appearance despite sporting micro-curved edges.

According to the tipster, the purported OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will also get slight design changes compared to its predecessor. It may have a right-angle metal middle frame and a glass-ceramic body with a chamfer between the two materials.

OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications (Expected)

The standard OnePlus Ace 5 may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, according to reports. In terms of optics, it may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is speculated to be backed by a 6,200mAh dual-cell battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. While details are unknown, it may sport an alert slider – a design element that has become synonymous with OnePlus smartphones.

Both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are reported to launch by the end of the year, likely in December.