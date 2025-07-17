Samsung has been engaged in a legal battle with China's BOE Display over infringement of trade secrets on OLED panels. Recently, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a preliminary ruling which had two sanctions, including a cease and desist order which prohibits companies from selling any product featuring the technology in question. This not only impacts Samsung but Apple too, with popular iPhone models having screens made in China facing potential bans in the US.

Ban of China-Made iPhone Models in the US

South Korean publication ETNews detailed information about ITC's recent ruling in a report. Following the cease and desist order, all activities related to the advertising, distribution, and selling products which have the technology in question are banned. This reportedly extends to the existing inventory too in the US.

BOE is one of Apple's primary suppliers and it mainly provides panels for most of the vanilla iPhone models in the company's lineup, such as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the latest affordable offering, the iPhone 16e. Additionally, the company is also tipped to have approved mass production of the screens for the iPhone 17 Pro models from the same supplier.

Thus, the ITC's preliminary ruling could result in a temporary ban on the sale of iPhone models in the US which have screens supplied by BOE Display. Further, the US trade commission also issued a limited exclusion order along with the cease and desist ruling, which prohibits the Cupertino-based tech giant from importing iPhone models with the said components from China into the country.

Interestingly, Apple has reportedly denied these claims, stating that the ITC's ban does not affect any of its iPhone models. In a statement given to 9to5Mac, the tech giant said, “Apple is not a party to this case, and the order has no impact on any Apple products.”

As per the report, the ban is expected to begin following the final ruling which takes place in November 2025. However, there will still be a two-month period within which US President Donald Trump can veto the trade commission's ruling.