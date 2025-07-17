Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Models With China Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products

iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products

Apple said the ITC ruling does not impact any of its products.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 10:03 IST
iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products

The iPhone 16 Plus is one of the models whose screens are partially supplied by BOE Display

Highlights
  • Apple iPhones with BOE screens may face a sales ban in the US
  • The ban is reportedly due to BOE infringing Samsung's trade secrets
  • BOE supplies panels for iPhone 15, 16, and 16e models
Advertisement

Samsung has been engaged in a legal battle with China's BOE Display over infringement of trade secrets on OLED panels. Recently, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a preliminary ruling which had two sanctions, including a cease and desist order which prohibits companies from selling any product featuring the technology in question. This not only impacts Samsung but Apple too, with popular iPhone models having screens made in China facing potential bans in the US.

Ban of China-Made iPhone Models in the US

South Korean publication ETNews detailed information about ITC's recent ruling in a report. Following the cease and desist order, all activities related to the advertising, distribution, and selling products which have the technology in question are banned. This reportedly extends to the existing inventory too in the US.

BOE is one of Apple's primary suppliers and it mainly provides panels for most of the vanilla iPhone models in the company's lineup, such as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the latest affordable offering, the iPhone 16e. Additionally, the company is also tipped to have approved mass production of the screens for the iPhone 17 Pro models from the same supplier.

Thus, the ITC's preliminary ruling could result in a temporary ban on the sale of iPhone models in the US which have screens supplied by BOE Display. Further, the US trade commission also issued a limited exclusion order along with the cease and desist ruling, which prohibits the Cupertino-based tech giant from importing iPhone models with the said components from China into the country.

Interestingly, Apple has reportedly denied these claims, stating that the ITC's ban does not affect any of its iPhone models. In a statement given to 9to5Mac, the tech giant said, “Apple is not a party to this case, and the order has no impact on any Apple products.”

As per the report, the ban is expected to begin following the final ruling which takes place in November 2025. However, there will still be a two-month period within which US President Donald Trump can veto the trade commission's ruling.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, IPhone, BoE, iPhone Ban
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Reportedly Set for August 20: What to Expect

Related Stories

iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 Tipped to Launch in India in August With OriginOS
  2. Over 75,000 Employees Fired in 2025: These Firms Conducted Mass Layoffs
  3. Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Debuts in India
  4. Realme 15 5G Specifications Teased; Camera, Display Details Tipped
  5. TCL C72K QD MiniâLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate
  6. Honor X70 With 8,300mAh Battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Launched
  7. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Reportedly Set for August 20: What to Expect
  3. Vivo V60 India Launch Date Tipped; Said to Be First Global Model to Arrive With OriginOS
  4. WeTransfer Confirms Files Not Used to Train AI Models Following Criticism, Updates Terms of Service
  5. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Ditch Titanium for Aluminium Frame
  6. OpenAI’s Under-Development AI-Powered Web Browser Said to Be Codenamed Aura
  7. Samsung’s First One UI 8 Watch Beta Reportedly Available for Galaxy Watch 5 Series
  8. Meta AI Vulnerability That Could Leak Users’ Private Conversations Fixed: Report
  9. TCL C72K QD Mini‑LED TV With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y400 5G Could Launch in India in August; Price and Colour Options Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »